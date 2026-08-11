Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Ray Gibson

Clarksville, TN – Kenneth Ray Gibson, age 74, passed away on July 30th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Kenneth was born on January 4th, 1952, in Alabama to the late Vernon Gibson and Julia Parker Gibson. Kenneth’s professional life was spent as a diesel mechanic, a career that spoke to his skill, diligence, and problem-solving mind. He was a jack of all trades and was able to build or fix any project he set his mind to. He loved his 1951 Oldsmobile as well as a great love for Hot Rods.
Left to cherish his memory is his grandson, Alston Carbine and wife Talissa Carbine; brother, Jimmy Gibson and wife Pamela; sister, Brenda Cummings; a great-granddaughter on the way, Mary Bren Carbine and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gibson; daughter, Stacey Gibson; siblings, Billy Joe Gibson, David Wayne Gibson, and Charlotte Lucas.
His memory lives on in all who knew him.
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com