Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Ray Gibson

Clarksville, TN – Kenneth Ray Gibson, age 74, passed away on July 30th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Kenneth was born on January 4th, 1952, in Alabama to the late Vernon Gibson and Julia Parker Gibson. Kenneth’s professional life was spent as a diesel mechanic, a career that spoke to his skill, diligence, and problem-solving mind. He was a jack of all trades and was able to build or fix any project he set his mind to. He loved his 1951 Oldsmobile as well as a great love for Hot Rods.

Left to cherish his memory is his grandson, Alston Carbine and wife Talissa Carbine; brother, Jimmy Gibson and wife Pamela; sister, Brenda Cummings; a great-granddaughter on the way, Mary Bren Carbine and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gibson; daughter, Stacey Gibson; siblings, Billy Joe Gibson, David Wayne Gibson, and Charlotte Lucas.

His memory lives on in all who knew him.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com