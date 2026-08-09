Clarksville Obitiary: Avalee Henson

Avalee was born on April 15th, 1942, to his loving parents, J.C. and Francis Henson. A proud veteran of the United States Army and the 101st Airborne Division, Avalee faithfully served his country for 20 years, with his military career taking him to duty stations across the world.

He enlisted on January 18th, 1960, and his service led him to Fort Knox, Kentucky; South Korea; West Germany; and eventually back home to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Throughout his distinguished military career, he courageously completed three tours in Vietnam, exemplifying unwavering dedication, honor, and love for his country.

Following his retirement from the Army in 1980, Avalee continued serving the military community as a contractor at Fort Campbell, where he took great pride in painting Black Hawk helicopters. In his later years, one of his greatest passions was giving back to fellow veterans by volunteering his time to transport disabled veterans to and from their medical appointments, a reflection of his selfless heart and lifelong commitment to those who served alongside him.

Avalee was a faithful Christian and a devoted member of Full Gospel Tennessee Church. In his leisure time, he found peace on the water, enjoying countless hours fishing while creating treasured memories with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of service, kindness, and unwavering devotion to both his country and his loved ones will be remembered by all whose lives he touched.

In addition to his parents Avalee is preceded in death by his daughter; Melinda Mello, brother; W.D. Henson and sister; Hazel Frances Larson.

He is survived by his loving wife; Kyong Henson, and daughters; Melody Jones, and Melissa Cavaness (Travis), grandchildren; Michael Jones (Rachel), Matthew Jones (Michelle), Chelsea Lloyd, and Alexander Herold, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Shire Jones and Henry Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday August 14th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Jong Kim officiating. The Henson family will receive friends from 11:30am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Full Military Honors will be rendered.

Online condolences can be made at navefuneralhomes.com