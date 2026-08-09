Tennessee’s Independent Bookstores Offer Coffee, Community, and Great Reads

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s independent bookstores prove that some of the best adventures start with turning a page instead of a screen. From the misty peaks of the Smokies to the honky-tonk hum of Nashville and the bluffs above the Mississippi, the state is stitched together with cozy shops that feel less like retail stops and more like old friends — places where a strong cup of coffee, a well-worn armchair, and a stranger’s book recommendation are just as much a part of the experience as the shelves themselves.

Whether it’s a whimsical storybook cottage in Greenbrier, a former 1808 building in Franklin holding 60,000 titles, or a Memphis institution that’s been family-run for three generations, these stores carry the personality of the towns that built them.

What makes Tennessee’s indie bookstore scene so special is how differently each one wears the same love of storytelling. Some pair their books with craft cocktails and velvet chairs, like Nashville’s Raven Book Lounge, while others blend literature with community purpose, like Cookeville’s nonprofit Plenty Bookshop or Knoxville’s Bookshop at The Bottom, a gathering hub built around Black authors and voices.

A few, like Johnson City’s Johnson’s Literary Depot, turn reading into a shared ritual entirely, with cookbook clubs that end in potlucks and a program that sends kids home with a free book on every visit. Others double as coffeehouses, art galleries, record shops, or even mercantiles, proving there’s no single formula for what a great bookstore has to be — only a shared instinct for making readers feel at home.

Beyond the shelves themselves, these bookstores double as anchors for their downtowns, hosting author talks, poetry slams, writing classes, and themed book drops that turn browsing into something to build a weekend around — like Sevierville’s Appalachian WordFest, a full celebration of Appalachian storytelling with more than 80 book vendors, or Landmark Booksellers in Franklin, the real-life inspiration behind a New York Times bestselling novel and Hallmark movie. Nashville’s own Parnassus Books, co-founded by novelist Ann Patchett, carries that same spirit of connection baked right into its name, borrowed from the mythical Greek home of literature and music.

Ultimately, a trip through Tennessee’s independent bookstores is less about checking a title off a list and more about slowing down long enough to actually enjoy the search — flipping through a stack of used paperbacks, chatting with an owner who clearly loves what they do, or discovering a hidden reading nook tucked behind a coffee bar. Across every corner of the state, these shops offer the same quiet promise: come in for a book, and leave with a story worth remembering.

While on your book vibes’ journey, step into these Tennessee destinations that feel like your favorite books have come to life.

Tales & Taverns in Kingsport – Find your next adventure among the shelves of this new cozy, whimsical bookstore in the heart of downtown Kingsport. Tales & Taverns is a small, welcoming independent shop with a changing selected of pre-loved books to browse and bookish accessories to shops like stickers, bookmarks and other gift items.

Once Upon a Bookstore in Sevierville – Every visit begins with a new story at this newly opened bookstore in Sevierville. Once Upon a Bookstore welcomes readers to shop for books, book-related crafts, bookish merch and check the calendar for planned activities.

Travel pro-tip: Mark your calendar for Appalachian WordFest in Sevierville (Feb. 27, 2027). The festival is a celebration of the voices, stories and creativity that flow from the Appalachian Mountains. Authors, poets, publishers and book lovers gather for storytelling, a lively poetry slam, book fair with more than 80 book vendors, food trucks, complimentary coffee bar and peaceful spots to read and relax.

The Next Chapter Bookshop in Gatlinburg – Nestled in the heart of Gatlinburg’s historic Arts & Crafts Community, The Next Chapter Bookshop is the city’s only independent bookstore, offering a thoughtfully curated collection of books for readers of all ages. It’s a welcoming space where visitors can slow down, discover their next great read and experience the owners’ passion for connecting people with stories. Whether you’re searching for a mountain-inspired novel to enjoy during your Smoky Mountain getaway or a unique gift, The Next Chapter perfectly captures the charm and hospitality that make Gatlinburg so special.

Our Place in Cosby – A must-stop when visiting the Smokies, Our Place in Cosby brings together books, coffee, and small-town charm in one unique destination. Friendly faces, a mix of new and used books including guides and stories about the Great Smoky Mountains, and a great cup of coffee make it the perfect place to linger before or after your mountain adventure.

Chattanooga’s Favorite Local Bookstores – Browse floor-to-ceiling shelves of used books while sipping craft cocktails, local beer, or coffee, all under vintage chandeliers and exposed brick at The Reading Room, Chattanooga’s first bar and used bookstore. A portion of every sale goes back to the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation. The Reading Room hosts book clubs, art classes, readings and more. “Read books. Stay curious,” is the motto of “The Book & Cover,” the independent bookstore set inside a converted old house– complete with a coffee bar, cozy reading nooks and a children’s section painted like a work of art. Winder Binder Mercantile is the city’s oldest independent bookseller. Part bookstore, part record shop and part folk art gallery, it’s a one-of-a-kind browse to pick up a book, record and piece of local art. Pennington’s Books opened in spring 2026, the Southside’s new indie bookshop with books, local art and plans for writing classes, children’s story times and book clubs.

A Treasure Trove of Independent Bookstores in Knoxville – Fable Hollow Coffee & Bookshoppe’s whimsical, storybook-inspired atmosphere feels like stepping into the pages of a favorite novel. It blends the charm of an independent bookstore with the comfort of a neighborhood coffee shop. Bookshop at The Bottom is an independent bookstore specializing in a carefully curated selection of literature written by Black authors, and serves as a writing space, tearoom, and gathering hub for writers, artists, and activists. Good Girl Books is a bookstore & mobile book truck that curates a selection of romance novels and book-themed goods. Addison’s is an independent, used bookstore downtown specializing in rare and old books. Union Ave Books is known for its thoughtfully curated collection, author talks, book clubs, and community events that make it a gathering place for readers.

Johnson’s Literary Depot in Johnson City – A staple in the downtown community, Johnson’s Literary Depot has new and used books, hosts community events, monthly book clubs covering many different genres, including local and regional authors, and a cookbook book club that ends in a potluck where people share their favorite recipes. The bookstore has a kids read free program that allows kids through age 12 to leave with a free book anytime they visit the store. Johnson’s Literary Depot has a simple mission to be good stewards of stories and the people who carry them.

White Pine Books in White Pine – A perfect, rainy day or relaxing escape when visiting Douglas Lake, White Pine Bookstore is a spacious, independently owned bookstore where readers are encouraged to slow down, browse the shelves, and discover their next great read. With a welcoming atmosphere and a book trade program, it’s a favorite stop for avid readers and soon-to-be book lovers.

Plenty Bookshop in Cookeville – Plenty Bookshop is a nonprofit community space where every purchase supports literacy initiatives and helps grow a love of reading. The bookshop is in the heart of historic downtown Cookeville, nestled in the gorgeous scenic Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee. It features a hand-picked collection, inviting atmosphere, and year-round lineup of author events, book clubs, poetry nights, and workshops, making it a one-of-a-kind destination. Can’t decide what to read? Roll the dice in store to let the odds decide a recommendation for you.

The Storybook Cottage in Greenbrier – Browse new releases and timeless favorites while enjoying a menu of delightful teas, flavored coffees and more at this whimsical, independent bookstore. The Storybook Cottage is known for its welcoming literary-inspired nooks for readers of all ages, thoughtfully curated selection and unique events from performances in their theatre to craft nights and themed book drops. Every visit feels like stepping into a storybook adventure.

Raven Book Lounge in Brentwood – Pair your favorite new read with your favorite cocktail when you step into the Raven Book Lounge in Brentwood, where craft cocktails and overstuffed velvet chairs make a strong case for diving into a literary wonderland. From themed bites to hosting book clubs, step into your next chapter at The Raven.

Landmark Booksellers in Franklin – Step into Landmark Booksellers in historic downtown Franklin, and plan on staying a while. The charming, independent bookstore is the inspiration for Karen Kingsbury’s New York Times bestseller (and Hallmark movie) The Bridge. Landmark Booksellers is home to more than 60,000 titles from treasured classics to the latest releases, signed first editions, vintage magazines and sheet music, filling a building from 1808. It’s a spot where even the most decisive reader tends to show up for one book and leave with several.

The Bookshop in East Nashville – This cozy, woman-owned independent bookstore is known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and thoughtfully curated selection The Bookshop, owned by Joelle Herr, reflects her background as a longtime book editor, with every title carefully chosen to create a unique browsing experience. The shop features a bright, minimalist design with natural light, clean wood accents, and beautifully displayed books spanning fiction, art, design, and more, making it an ideal spot to slow down, discover something new, and enjoy the neighborhood’s creative spirit.

Parnassus Books in Nashville – Parnassus Books is the independent bookstore opened in 2011 by novelist Ann Patchett and her business partner, Karen Hayes. Parnassus stocks an exciting selection of books including fiction, non-fiction, an extensive local author selection, children’s, local interests, and the arts. In Greek mythology, Mount Parnassus was the home of literature, learning, and music. Nashville’s Parnassus provides a haven for readers of all ages who share a love of the written word and a venue for writers to connect with readers, and for readers to connect with books.

The Grand Exchange Bookstore in Murfreesboro – Browse the shelves, discover your next favorite read, and experience one of downtown Murfreesboro’s local literary gems at The Grand Exchange Bookstore. Readers can also shop for plants and the perfect gifts. Locals can sign up for the Boro Book Club and in-store classes.

Beloved Independent Bookstores in Memphis – Novel Memphis is a locally owned and operated indie bookstore and a favorite, special place for the community. The cafe housed inside Novel is also a local favorite, Libro at Laurelwood, a modern European restaurant. Another beloved spot is Burke’s Bookstore, located in Cooper Young, and has been a family business for three generations. It’s one of the oldest independent bookstores in the country.

Velvet Volumes in Jackson – Slow down, sip some coffee, discover your next favorite read and connect with the local community. With thoughtfully selected titles, support for local authors and artists, and the opportunity to trade in gently loved books, Velvet Volumes creates a unique experience for readers to discover a story.

The Happy Book Stack in McKenzie – The Happy Book Stack is a cozy community gathering place where great books, handcrafted coffee, and genuine hospitality come together. Whether you’re browsing for your next favorite read, attending a family event, or simply enjoying a quiet afternoon, every visit at this locally owned shop feels welcoming and personal, and is a perfect place to slow down, browse and enjoy your time.

Brownsville Meeting Grounds in Brownsville – Brownsville Meeting Grounds in the heart of historic Brownsville is a gathering space where locals and visitors can enjoy handcrafted coffee while browsing the free “Take a Book. Leave a Book” community library. Tucked into the seating area, guests are encouraged to swap books, discover a new favorite author or simply relax with a great read. It’s a destination where stories and community are shared one cup at a time.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state.

Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee.

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