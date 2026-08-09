Bikers Who Care Wins $1.4M Grant for Bel-Aire All-Wheels Skatepark in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Bikers Who Care (BWC), the local non-profit community service organization, has been awarded a $1,445,000 grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation to fund a regional all-wheels skatepark for Clarksville.

The park will be developed and managed by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department at the site of the former Bel-Aire swimming pool. Construction is expected to take about one year.

Concept 1 This concept for the planned Bel-Aire All-Wheels Skatepark repurposes the existing pool footprint with a protected bowl zone and a flowing street course. (Bikers Who Care/City of Clarksville) Concept 2 This concept for the planned Bel-Aire All-Wheels Skatepark centers on an open bowl and a versatile street course with skateable terracing for spectator seating. (Bikers Who Care/City of Clarksville)

Why a skatepark

The former pool, built in the 1960s, closed in 2022 after crews found structural problems and a geological void beneath it. Parks & Recreation then held a series of public meetings to determine the best use of the space, and residents voted for a regional skatepark as their preferred asset.

The department worked with New Line Skate Parks on a second round of public meetings, gathering input from potential users to guide the designers on which amenities to include. Final design and construction documents have since been drafted, leaving the project shovel-ready and waiting only on funding.

Beyond the skating features, the project will add amenities for all ages, including a paved, accessible walking trail, picnic pavilions, a basketball court and a playground.

Locking arms for a common goal

Billy Hughes, vice president of Bikers Who Care, said the organization was honored to secure the funding. “We look forward to working alongside Clarksville Parks and Recreation to demonstrate what can be accomplished when local leadership and dedicated non-profits lock arms for a common goal,” he said.

Hughes added that the BWC has always stood behind local children, and that the park reinforces the group’s resolve to keep expanding its mission for the next generation. “When you see someone riding down the road wearing a BWC shirt or patch, you can rest assured that behind that vest is a heart larger than life when it comes to making a difference for the kids in our community,” he said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts credited the department’s community outreach for identifying the need. “Bikers Who Care have been an important and impactful organization in our city for decades,” he said. “Their emphasis on projects and programs influencing our youth has made a difference in the lives of thousands over the years.”

Mayor Pitts said that while he may not turn up in a helmet and pads anytime soon, he is looking forward to watching others “drop in” and have fun.