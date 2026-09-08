APSU Women’s Basketball Schedule Includes Seven F&M Bank Arena Games in 2026-27 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sixth-year head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the Governors’ 2026-27 nonconference schedule, which features seven games on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena, two midwestern matchups, and five games across the southeastern region of the United States.

The 66th season of Austin Peay State University women’s basketball officially begins on the road, when the Governors face Campbell (November 2nd) for the first time in program history. APSU is 19-31 in season openers dating back to 1976.

After opening the nonconference season on the road, the Govs welcome Southeastern Baptist (November 6th) to the vault for their home opener. It will be the first time the two teams face each other. Austin Peay State University is 28-22 in home openers dating back to 1976.

APSU then heads to the Sunshine State to face Central Florida (November 11th) for the third time in program history, and the first since 2016.

A four-game homestand – the longest of the season – opens with the Govs facing Chattanooga (November 19th), and then Evansville (November 28th) to complete the first half of their homestand. Following its pairing with the Purple Aces, the Governors host Kansas City (December 3rd) to begin the new month. The Governors then round out their four-game stretch at home against UIC (December 5th).

After completing its longest homestand of the season, Austin Peay State University then begins its longest road stretch, consisting of five games, with four outside the State of Tennessee. The Governors begin their travel to the Bluegrass State, going to face Bellarmine (December 9th) in Louisville, Kentucky – the first of four Unisun Sports crossover games this season.

Then the Governors head to the west side of the state for their battle of the border at Murray State (December 13th). Following its matchup against the Racers, the Governors make their way down to Music City, as they take on Lipscomb (December 16th). Following its in-state pairing with the Bisons, Austin Peay State University then flies out to the Show-Me State as it takes on Missouri (December 20th) and Missouri State (December 22nd).

The Governors then return home for the remainder of their Unisun Sports crossover games, beginning with Queens (December 31st) on New Year’s Eve. The nonconference schedule then concludes with its game against West Florida (January 2nd).

United Athletic Conference play begins with the APSU Govs playing on the road at Eastern Kentucky (January 6th).

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against the Schedule: Austin Peay State University is 114-110 all-time against the 2026-27 nonconference schedule, and 165-174 all-time against the overall schedule, with its most wins (50) and meetings (98) against a single opponent both coming from Murray State.

Austin Peay State University is 114-110 all-time against the 2026-27 nonconference schedule, and 165-174 all-time against the overall schedule, with its most wins (50) and meetings (98) against a single opponent both coming from Murray State. New Faces: The APSU Govs face eight opponents for the first time in program history in Campbell, Southeastern Baptist, Missouri State, West Florida, Abilene Christian, UT Arlington, Little Rock, and Tarleton State.

Get Your Season Tickets Today

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball campaigns are available now. The average price of a season ticket in bowl seating (Sections 101-120) has decreased by an average of 58% compared to the 2025-26 season.

Fans can renew their season tickets online through their Ticketmaster Account Manager, while those wanting to purchase new season tickets, courtside seats, or White Claw Lounge access can do so by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY(7329).