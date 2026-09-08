Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Westfield Court Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Westfield Court on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, at 10:00pm for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may occur in the area.

The outage will affect the following addresses:

3080, 3090, 3100, and 3096 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

625 Kennedy Lane

The eastbound turning lane on Westfield Court at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will be closed during the work. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am, Wednesday, September 9th.