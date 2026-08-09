Couscous With Carrots, Walnuts, and Raisins: A Quick, Flavorful Side Dish

Clarksville, TN – Light, fluffy couscous gets toasted to golden perfection with olive oil and coarsely chopped walnuts, coaxing out a warm, nutty richness before a whisper of pumpkin pie spice adds cozy sweetness to every bite.

Sweet raisins plump up as the couscous simmers, while tender shredded carrots weave in bursts of color and a subtle earthy sweetness throughout.

In just 17 minutes, you’ve got a beautifully fragrant, perfectly textured side dish — equal parts nutty, sweet, and savory — that dresses up any entrée without demanding much from your evening. Simple to make, impressive to serve, and downright comforting to eat.

Couscous With Carrots, Walnuts, and Raisins

Ingredients

1 cup couscous

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons walnut (coarsely chopped)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon)

1 1/3 cups water

2 tablespoons raisins

1/2 cup carrots (rinsed, peeled, and shredded or thinly sliced, cut in half)

Instructions

In a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir couscous with olive oil, walnuts, salt, pepper, and spice until the couscous begins to brown.

Slowly add water, then raisins and carrots. Cover. Bring to a boil over high heat.

Remove from the heat, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork. Serve immediately.

Yield: 4 servings