Clarksville Obitiary: Linda Porter

Clarksville, TN – Linda Porter, beloved and remembered by those whose lives she touched, passed away on August 3rd, 2026, at the age of 76.
Her passing marks the end of a life that will be remembered by family, friends and loved ones who shared meaningful moments with her throughout the years. While words can never fully capture the loss of someone dear, the memories Linda leaves behind will continue to provide comfort to those who knew and loved her.
Family and friends are invited to gather to remember and celebrate Linda’s life during visitation and funeral services on Friday, August 14th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00pm.
Services
Visitation
Foston Funeral Home
Friday, August 14th, 2026
12:00pm–1:00pm
Funeral Service
Foston Funeral Home
Friday, August 14th, 2026
1:00pm
Foston Funeral Home is located at 16 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.
As family and friends gather to honor Linda’s memory, they are invited to reflect on the moments shared with her and the lasting impact she made on the lives around her.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com