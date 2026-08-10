Clarksville Obitiary: Linda Porter

Clarksville, TN – Linda Porter, beloved and remembered by those whose lives she touched, passed away on August 3rd, 2026, at the age of 76.

Her passing marks the end of a life that will be remembered by family, friends and loved ones who shared meaningful moments with her throughout the years. While words can never fully capture the loss of someone dear, the memories Linda leaves behind will continue to provide comfort to those who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to gather to remember and celebrate Linda’s life during visitation and funeral services on Friday, August 14th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home in Clarksville.

Visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00pm.

Services

Visitation

Foston Funeral Home

Friday, August 14th, 2026

12:00pm–1:00pm

Funeral Service

Foston Funeral Home

Friday, August 14th, 2026

1:00pm

Foston Funeral Home is located at 16 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.

As family and friends gather to honor Linda’s memory, they are invited to reflect on the moments shared with her and the lasting impact she made on the lives around her.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.