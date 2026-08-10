Heat Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Thursday

Clarksville, TN – A prolonged stretch of dangerous summer heat is headed for Clarksville and Montgomery County, with a Heat Advisory taking effect at 10:00am Tuesday and continuing through 9:00pm CT Thursday.

Forecasters are warning that a combination of high temperatures and humidity could push heat index values as high as 109 degrees, creating conditions that can lead to heat-related illnesses.

The advisory covers much of Middle Tennessee, including Clarksville and surrounding communities. With the heat expected to persist for several days, residents are encouraged to take precautions, particularly during the hottest parts of the afternoon.

People who work outdoors, participate in strenuous activities, or are more vulnerable to extreme heat should take extra care and avoid prolonged exposure whenever possible.

Counties Under the Heat Advisory

The Heat Advisory includes the following counties:

Stewart County

Montgomery County

Robertson County

Sumner County

Houston County

Humphreys County

Dickson County

Cheatham County

Davidson County

Wilson County

Trousdale County

Smith County

Perry County

Hickman County

Lewis County

Williamson County

Maury County

Rutherford County

Communities included in the advisory area include Clarksville, Springfield, Erin, McEwen, Carthage, Tennessee Ridge, Mount Juliet, Gallatin, Lobelville, Smyrna, New Johnsonville, Kingston Springs, Dover, Ashland City, La Vergne, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Linden, Hartsville, Hohenwald, Nashville, Lebanon, Waverly, Goodlettsville, Franklin, Brentwood, Centerville, Columbia, Dickson, Gordonsville and South Carthage.

Dangerous Heat and Humidity Expected

Heat index values could reach 109 degrees, meaning it may feel significantly hotter than the actual air temperature. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity can place additional stress on the body and increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, even before becoming thirsty. Spending time in an air-conditioned location and staying out of direct sunlight during the hottest portions of the day can also help reduce the risk of heat illness.

Those who must be outside should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and try to schedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening when temperatures are typically lower. Frequent breaks in a cool or shaded location can also help the body recover from the heat.

Know the Signs of Heat Illness

It is important to recognize the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and muscle cramps.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can involve confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures and extremely high body temperature. If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler location and take steps to cool them while waiting for emergency assistance.

The heat can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, people with certain medical conditions, and those who work or exercise outdoors. Never leave children, pets or anyone else unattended inside a parked vehicle, even for a short period.