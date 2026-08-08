TDOT Construction Report: Road Work Planned Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas, August 9th-15th

Clarksville, TN – Drivers in Montgomery County and several surrounding Middle Tennessee counties should prepare for construction, utility work, road maintenance and other traffic impacts during the week of August 9th–15th, 2026.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has scheduled work ranging from underground fiber installations and water-line construction in Montgomery County to resurfacing, paving, bridge work, roadway striping and utility projects throughout the region.

Motorists should slow down in work zones, watch for lane restrictions and flagging operations, and allow additional travel time where needed.

Montgomery County

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will perform underground boring for a fiber installation along SR-12 from LM 22 to LM 23, with shoulder restrictions affecting eastbound and westbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Monday, August 10th, through Thursday, August 13th, a City of Erin water-line installation will take place along SR-149 from LM 1 to LM 2, with a single westbound lane restricted from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, underground fiber installation will be conducted along SR-236 from LM 0 to LM 2, with shoulder restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will also conduct underground fiber installation along SR-236 from LM 1 to LM 3, with shoulder restrictions affecting eastbound and westbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Cheatham County

On Sunday, August 9th, a triathlon bike course will affect SR-12 from LM 1 to LM 5, with multiple southbound lanes restricted beginning at 6:00am.

Davidson County

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will install permanent signs and delineators along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40, with shoulder restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Sunday, August 9th, through Friday, August 14th, resurfacing work will take place along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40, with multiple lanes in both directions affected nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Sunday, August 9th, roadway striping will be conducted along I-24 between mile markers 40 and 44, with mobile operations affecting eastbound and westbound traffic from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Monday, August 10th, roadway striping will continue along I-24 between mile markers 40 and 44, with mobile operations affecting both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Monday, August 10th, and Tuesday, August 11th, mobile roadway striping operations will take place along I-24 between mile markers 51 and 52, affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Wednesday, August 12th, and Thursday, August 13th, crews will repair ITS overhead boards along I-24 between mile markers 62 and 63, with multiple eastbound lanes affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Thursday, August 13th, overhead sign work will take place near I-24 mile marker 62, with a westbound entrance ramp closure scheduled from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Monday, August 10th, through Thursday, August 13th, crews will conduct an LED wall-pack conversion along I-24 at mile marker 211, with a single southbound lane restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

On Sunday, August 9th, through Friday, August 14th, milling and paving work will continue along I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210, with multiple eastbound and westbound lanes affected nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, a rolling roadblock will be used on I-65 near mile marker 97 for 31W blasting operations, with the rolling roadblock scheduled between 9:00am and 3:00pm and blasting occurring from 10:00am to 2:00pm each day in both directions.

On Sunday, August 9th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will conduct striping work along SR-12 from LM 0 to LM 4 as part of the Rosa Parks project, with multiple eastbound and westbound lanes affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, a paving project will take place along SR-12 from LM 6 to LM 13, with multiple lanes in both directions affected from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Sunday, August 9th, through Friday, August 14th, the Thompson Lane resurfacing project will continue along SR-155 from LM 0 to LM 3, with multiple eastbound and westbound lanes affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am each night.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will conduct resurfacing along SR-171, or Hobson Pike, from LM 6 to LM 9, with flagging operations affecting northbound and southbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Sunday, August 9th, the SR-24 filming operation near Spence Lane will affect multiple eastbound and westbound lanes from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

On Friday, August 14th, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-24 at LM 12 will be closed for events from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Saturday, August 15th, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-24 at LM 12 will again be closed for events from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Sunday, August 9th, the SR-254 paving project and bridge closure between LM 13 and LM 18 will affect multiple eastbound and westbound lanes around the clock.

On Monday, August 10th, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-254 from LM 13 to LM 18 will be affected by the paving project and bridge closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Tuesday, August 11th, the same SR-254 paving project and bridge closure will affect multiple eastbound and westbound lanes from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Wednesday, August 12th, multiple northbound and southbound lanes of SR-254 from LM 13 to LM 18 will be affected by the paving project and bridge closure from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Thursday, August 13th, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-254 from LM 13 to LM 18 will be affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am as the paving and bridge work continues.

On Friday, August 14th, the SR-254 paving project and bridge closure will continue to affect multiple eastbound and westbound lanes from LM 13 to LM 18 from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Saturday, August 15th, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-254 from LM 13 to LM 18 will remain affected around the clock by the paving project and bridge closure.

Humphreys County

On Sunday, August 9th, crews will conduct guardrail repairs along I-40 between mile markers 137 and 143, with multiple westbound lanes affected from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Monday, August 10th, a moving barrier wall operation will take place along I-40 between mile markers 140 and 141, with a single eastbound lane restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

On Tuesday, August 11th, the moving barrier wall operation will continue along I-40 between mile markers 140 and 141, with a single eastbound lane restricted from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Robertson County

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, crews will remove vegetation from power lines along SR-49 between LM 6 and LM 11, with a single lane affected in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Stewart County

On Sunday, August 9th, crews will perform roadway crack sealing along SR-232 from LM 0 to LM 4, with flagging operations affecting northbound and southbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Monday, August 10th, the SR-232 crack-sealing project will continue from LM 0 to LM 4, with flagging operations affecting both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Tuesday, August 11th, crews will continue crack sealing along SR-232 from LM 0 to LM 4, with northbound and southbound traffic controlled by flaggers from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Monday, August 10th, through Friday, August 14th, powerline vegetation management will take place along SR-49 from LM 10 to LM 16, with a single eastbound or westbound lane affected from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

On Tuesday, August 11th, crews will begin roadway crack sealing along SR-76 from LM 13 to LM 19, with a single northbound or southbound lane restricted from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Wednesday, August 12th, crack-sealing work will continue along SR-76 from LM 13 to LM 19, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Thursday, August 13th, crews will continue crack sealing along SR-76 from LM 13 to LM 19, with a single lane affected in each direction from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Friday, August 14th, crack-sealing operations will continue along SR-76 from LM 13 to LM 19, with single-lane restrictions affecting northbound and southbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Friday, August 14th, crews will also begin crack sealing along SR-76 from LM 19 to LM 28, with a single northbound or southbound lane affected from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

On Saturday, August 15th, the SR-76 crack-sealing project will continue from LM 19 to LM 28, with single-lane restrictions in both directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in all active work zones and watch for changing traffic patterns, lane restrictions, workers and construction equipment. Work schedules can be affected by weather or other unforeseen circumstances, so motorists should allow extra time when traveling through these areas.