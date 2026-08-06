Hot, Humid Days Continue with Only Isolated Thunderstorm Chances Through the Weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast August 6th–10th

Clarksville, TN – Summer heat will continue to dominate the forecast across Clarksville-Montgomery County over the next several days, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 90s and heat index values reaching as high as 102 degrees.

While most days will remain dry and mostly sunny, isolated afternoon and overnight thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday before drier conditions return to end the weekend and begin the new workweek.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees. During the afternoon, the heat index could climb to around 100 degrees as calm winds become west-southwesterly near 5 mph.

Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with an overnight low around 73 degrees. A light south wind near 5 mph will continue through the evening.

Friday offers another hot day with mostly sunny skies and a high near 95 degrees. Heat index values may reach 102 degrees during the afternoon. There is a slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, while southwest winds remain around 5 mph.

Friday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00am. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 73 degrees and a light south-southwest wind near 5 mph.

Saturday will feature a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00pm, followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees. Southwest winds will remain around 5 mph.

Saturday night could see patchy fog developing after 2:00am. Aside from the late-night fog, skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees. South-southwest winds near 5 mph will become calm overnight.

Sunday starts with patchy fog before 8:00am, then gives way to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 94 degrees as calm winds become south-southwesterly near 5 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and pleasant with a low around 73 degrees. A light south wind around 5 mph will become calm later in the night.

Monday looks to be another classic summer day with sunny skies and a high near 94 degrees.

Monday night finishes the forecast period with partly cloudy skies and a low around 74 degrees.

Residents should continue practicing heat safety through the extended forecast by staying hydrated, limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the afternoon, and checking on children, older adults, and pets.

Although only isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday, anyone spending time outdoors should keep an eye on the sky and be prepared to move indoors if storms develop.