Clarksville Obituary: Pauletta Elaine Caudill Shafer

Clarksville, TN – Mrs. Pauletta Elaine Caudill Shafer, age 81, passed away peacefully at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 4th, 2026. She was born on June 26th, 1945, to the late Emery and Louie Caudill in the community of Crafts Colley, Ermine, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shafer; daughters, Jenny Brown and Amanda Reeves; stepdaughter, Mindy Bonderant; brothers, Don Caudill and Merrill Caudill; and sister, Maxine Miller.
Pauletta is survived by her sisters, Hester Wright and Henrietta Griffith; brother, Dan Caudill; son, Robert Brown and his wife, Sherrie; stepson, Bobby Shafer and his wife, Keri; stepdaughters, Sandy Cottrell, BJ Saunders and her husband, Richard, and Missy Morgan; grandchildren, Joshua Liberatory, Christal Brown, John Brown, Jacob Farley and his wife, Emily, Bradley Brown, Joseph Brown, Dallas Reeves, Dusty Reeves, and Destinee Reeves; and great-grandchildren, Noah Mohon, Blair Farley, and Blakely Farley.
Pauletta graduated from Whitesburg High School before attending beauty school. She worked for many years as a beautician and retired from a beauty shop on Riverside Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee. She lived in Clarksville and Palmyra for several years before making her home in Cunningham, where she lived for approximately 40 years.
She had a great love for art and enjoyed taking classes to further her talents. Photography, sketching, and painting brought her much joy throughout her life.
Pauletta loved her family deeply. After the passing of her daughters, she did everything she could to care for and support her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always put her family first.
She accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age and was a faithful member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years. She loved her church and the Word of God. When her health no longer allowed her to attend services in person, she faithfully watched them on Facebook. She often spoke of her faith and unwavering trust in God.
The family will hold a service at a later date.
Please visit Pauletta’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
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