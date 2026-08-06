Austin Peay State University Strengthens Student-Athlete Success with New Academic and Mental Health Leaders

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Jordan Harmon has announced the additions of Danielle Doerfler as Associate Athletics Director for Academic Services and Latrice Lewis as Associate Athletics Director for Sports Psychology and Behavioral Health, strengthening Austin Peay’s ongoing commitment to the success and well-being of Governor student-athletes.

“Championship programs are built by investing in your people first and foremost,” Harmon said. “Danielle and Latrice are outstanding additions to our department because they share our belief that developing great student-athletes starts with developing great people. Their innovative, holistic approach will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes and help position Austin Peay for sustained success.”

Doerfler brings more than 15 years of experience in collegiate athletics as an administrator, coach, instructor, and mentor. She most recently served as director and professor of the sport management program at Cumberland (Tenn.) University after six years at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, including three years as director of athletics.

During her time at Fontbonne, Doerfler oversaw athletics department operations, budgeting, compliance, strategic planning, and student-athlete development while serving on the university’s executive leadership team. She also supervised admissions, marketing, and communications during a period of institutional transition and launched several initiatives focused on leadership, inclusion, mental health, and student-athlete success. Among these were the women’s power half-hour, designed to empower and mentor female student-athletes, and “Becoming a Griffin,” an orientation program for student-athletes.

Before arriving at Fontbonne, Doerfler spent a decade at MacMurray College, where she served in multiple leadership roles, including assistant athletics director, senior woman administrator, Title IX coordinator, head volleyball coach and assistant professor. She helped establish booster and alumni engagement initiatives, oversaw compliance and budgeting efforts, and led numerous community service and academic achievement programs.

Doerfler earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois College and Master’s in sports management from Canisius College.

Lewis joins Austin Peay after serving as embedded staff therapist for athletics at Kennesaw State since 2024, where she provided direct clinical counseling services, developed mental health and performance programming, collaborated with coaches and sports medicine staff, and supervised interns and trainees.

Lewis also served as a mental performance consultant at Georgia State for five years, working with coaches, staff, and programs to provide mental performance interventions while ensuring compliance with NCAA mental health best practices. In addition, she has worked with professional athletes and teams across the NFL, NBA, and MLB, as well as Olympic organizations through private practice since 2022.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgia State before completing a master’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in sport psychology and motor behavior at Tennessee. She later earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Georgia State. She is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant (CMPC), Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and National Certified Counselor (NCC).