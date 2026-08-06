Brian Rives Named Director of Montgomery County’s 19th Judicial District Mental Health Court

Montgomery County, TN — Montgomery County has named Brian Rives as the new Director of the 19th Judicial District Mental Health Court.

The court provides specialized treatment and support for justice-involved individuals living with mental illness. By pairing accountability with access to treatment and community resources, the program works to reduce recidivism, improve public safety, and help participants build a path toward recovery and long-term stability.

Rives brings more than two decades of experience across criminal justice, probation and parole, court operations, and community supervision. Before joining Montgomery County, he served as a Probation and Parole Manager with the Tennessee Department of Correction, overseeing officers across multiple Middle Tennessee counties.

He has also managed probation and parole units based in Clarksville and has worked extensively with the local judiciary and with individuals transitioning from the court system into community supervision.

Rives knows Montgomery County’s court system well. He previously served as Court Liaison for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, coordinating between the courts and the Montgomery County Jail.

He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice administration, earned cum laude from Bethel University, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a minor in psychology, from Austin Peay State University.

Beyond his professional work, Rives has stayed active in the community, serving on the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association Board and the Montgomery/Robertson Community Corrections Advisory Board.

A Montgomery County native, Rives and his wife, Denise, have deep ties to the area. They are the proud parents of Knox and Lily, both students at Austin Peay State University.

“We are excited for Director Rives to bring his decades of experience in criminal justice to our program,” said Katy Olita, Circuit Court Judge for the 19th Judicial District. “Director Rives believes in the mission of recovery courts and has a heart for service that will benefit our participants.”

To learn more about the 19th Judicial District Mental Health Court, visit montgomerytn.gov/mental-health-court.