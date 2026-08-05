Clarksville Police Search for Vehicle Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

Clarksville, TN — Clarksville Police are asking residents to help identify a suspect connected to a vehicle burglary reported this week on Walker Ranch Court.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1:04am on Monday, August 4th, after a break-in was reported.

Surveillance video captured the suspect approaching and entering the victim’s vehicle. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie with a pattern across the back, dark pants, and light-colored tennis shoes.

Detectives believe the clothing may be recognizable to someone in the community and are hoping the footage leads to an identification.

Anyone who recognizes the individual, or who has additional video from the area, is asked to contact Sergeant Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.