Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sango Road Water Outage, Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Sango Road and has turned off water service from 662 to Clydesdale Drive.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair.

The following roads will be affected by the water outage during the work :

Jonathan Wade Circle

Woody Lane

Williamsburg Road

517-662 Sango Road

Prospect Circle

The southbound lane on Sango Road will be closed from Prospect Lane to Williamsburg Road. Southbound traffic will merge to the northbound lane during the lane closure.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service, and reopening the lane by approximately 3:30pm.