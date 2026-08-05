Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sango Road Water Outage, Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Sango Road and has turned off water service from 662 to Clydesdale Drive.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair.
The following roads will be affected by the water outage during the work :
- Jonathan Wade Circle
- Woody Lane
- Williamsburg Road
- 517-662 Sango Road
- Prospect Circle
The southbound lane on Sango Road will be closed from Prospect Lane to Williamsburg Road. Southbound traffic will merge to the northbound lane during the lane closure.
Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays.
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service, and reopening the lane by approximately 3:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com