Customs House Museum Invites Local Families to Homeschool Field Trip Day on August 4th

Clarksville, TN – Learning comes to life at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center as it welcomes homeschool families for its monthly Homeschool Field Trip Day on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, from 10:00am to 4:30pm.

Held on the first Tuesday of every month, this special event gives homeschool students in Kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to explore the museum through a day of self-guided discovery, hands-on learning, and educational exhibits designed to inspire curiosity across a variety of subjects.

Whether students are fascinated by history, science, art, or culture, Homeschool Field Trip Day offers families the flexibility to learn at their own pace while experiencing one of Clarksville’s premier educational destinations. Exhibits throughout the museum encourage exploration, critical thinking, and meaningful conversations, making the visit both fun and enriching for learners of all ages.

The event provides an excellent opportunity for homeschool families to supplement classroom lessons with real-world experiences. Parents can guide their children through exhibits that showcase regional history, fine art, natural science, and interactive displays, creating a memorable educational adventure outside the traditional classroom.

Admission for non-member homeschool families is specially priced at $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult, making it an affordable outing for families seeking engaging educational opportunities.

The Customs House Museum continues to serve as a valuable community resource, offering programs that encourage lifelong learning while connecting visitors with history, culture, and the arts in an interactive environment.

Homeschool families interested in participating or learning more about the monthly program may contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Families are encouraged to spend the day exploring, asking questions, and discovering something new together during this month’s Homeschool Field Trip Day at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.