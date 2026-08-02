Discover What’s Happening for Kids, Tweens, and Teens at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is offering a wide array of engaging, educational, and fun activities designed for young people of all ages.

Whether you are looking for interactive storytimes to help your child build early literacy skills, creative hands-on craft sessions to spark your elementary child’s imagination, or social, low-stress environments where your tweens and teens can connect over gaming, trivia, and art—the library has something scheduled across both the Main Library and the North Branch.

All events are completely free to attend and provide a welcoming, enriching space for your family to learn, create, and build community together this season.

Are you interested in: Kid Events Tween Events Teen Events

Library Locations & Branch Information

Beyond traditional book lending, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library serves as a comprehensive community hub equipped with public computers, printing capabilities, and professional services like notarization and exam proctoring. Patrons have free access to digital streaming platforms, extensive educational databases, and the Brown Harvey, Sr. Genealogy Room for local history research.

Additionally, the facility provides reservable meeting spaces and hosts a robust monthly calendar of interactive literacy, arts, and STEM programs tailored for all age groups.

Events are hosted across the library’s two Clarksville locations. Readers can contact either branch directly for additional information regarding specific schedules, facility accessibility, or program registrations.

Main Library

Address: 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Phone: 931.648.8826

North Branch

Address: 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

Phone: 931.648.8826

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Kids Events

Family Story Time

Date: Monday, August 3rd, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am

Location: Main Library – Children’s Story Theatre

Bring the whole family to the Children’s Story Theatre on Monday, August 3rd at 10:00am for an exciting, interactive Family Storytime. Designed for children of all ages, this 30-minute session features magical stories, catchy songs, movement and dancing, and playful activities that build early literacy and bring joy to learning.

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Children’s Craft Time

Date: Monday, August 3rd, 2026

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Main Library – Children’s Library

Dig into creativity and “Unearth Your Story” at the Children’s Library on Monday, August 3rd from 10:30am to 11:30am. Kids are invited to participate in a fun, hands-on craft session filled with artistic projects that encourage imagination, artistic discovery, and self-expression.

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Family Story Time

Date: Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am

Location: Main Library – Children’s Story Theatre

Gather the family and head to the Children’s Story Theatre on Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00am for Family Storytime. Suitable for all age levels, this half-hour program blends storytelling, music, dancing, and engaging play to spark curiosity and foster a lifelong love of reading.

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North Branch Preschool Story Time

Date: Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 10:30am

Location: North Branch – Large Meeting Room

Spark your young child’s love of books at the North Branch Large Meeting Room on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:00am to 10:30am. Tailored specifically for preschoolers, this energetic session uses interactive stories, singing, movement, and group play to develop essential early reading skills in a supportive environment.

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Children’s Craft Time

Date: Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Time: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Main Library – Children’s Library

Join us in the Children’s Library on Tuesday, August 4th from 10:30am to 11:30am for Children’s Craft Time. Young creators will work on engaging art projects designed to develop fine motor skills and give every child a chance to bring their own unique ideas to life.

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Tween Events

Tween Scene: Book Trivia!

Date: Monday, August 3rd, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – Large Meeting Room

Put your literary knowledge to the test on Monday, August 3rd at 5:00pm in the Large Meeting Room during the Tween Book Trivia Challenge. Tweens can team up or compete individually to answer fun questions covering popular books, beloved authors, and iconic characters. No prior reading preparation is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm and book knowledge.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Book Trivia!

Date: Monday, August 10th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Large Meeting Room

Head over to the North Branch Large Meeting Room on Monday, August 10th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm for Tween Book Trivia. Middle-schoolers can compete against friends while answering trivia questions about top book series and characters. No advance studying is required to jump in and join the fun.

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Tween Scene: Scratch Art!

Date: Monday, August 17th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library

Unleash your artistic side at the Main Library on Monday, August 17th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm with Scratch Art. Using stylus tools, participants will scrape away dark surface coatings to reveal vivid rainbow colors beneath, crafting custom patterns and detailed drawings. All supplies are provided and no prior experience is needed.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Scratch Art!

Date: Monday, August 24th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Large Meeting Room

Explore the fun medium of scratchboard illustration on Monday, August 24th at 5:00pm in the North Branch Large Meeting Room. Tweens will use wooden tools to etch intricate designs and colorful artwork into specially coated art sheets. All materials are supplied.

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North Branch Tween Scene: Book Tasting!

Date: Monday, September 14th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Large Meeting Room

Sample a wide assortment of reading options during the Speed Book Tasting on Monday, September 14th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the North Branch Large Meeting Room. Tweens will rotate through tables featuring different literary genres, browsing quick excerpts to discover new series and authors without the commitment of reading an entire book first.

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Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 21st, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – Large Meeting Room

Join us in the Large Meeting Room on Monday, September 21st from 5:00pm to 6:00pm for a DIY craft program creating Positive Pins. Tweens will transform wooden clothespins using paint pens, beads, and decorative elements into uplifting accessories to wear or share. All crafting supplies are provided.

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North Branch Tween Scene: DIY Positive Pins

Date: Monday, September 28th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Large Meeting Room

Get creative at the North Branch Large Meeting Room on Monday, September 28th at 5:00pm during the DIY Positive Pins workshop. Participants will use paint markers, beads, and embellishments to craft custom wooden pin keepsakes. All materials are provided.

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Tween Scene: Halloween Breakout Box!

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – Large Meeting Room

Team up for a spooky interactive challenge on Monday, October 5th from 5:00pm to 6:00pm in the Large Meeting Room. Tweens will work together to solve riddles, decipher hidden clues, and crack locks in an escape-room style Breakout Box activity designed around a seasonal Halloween theme.

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Teen Events

Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, August 3rd, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – The Loft

Take a break from the routine and step into video game night on Monday, August 3rd from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in The Loft. Led by presenter Amir McCain, this teen-only space offers multiplayer gaming, friendly competitive tournaments, and open play across multiple video game platforms for players of all skill levels.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Teen Space

Gather with friends in the North Branch Teen Space on Tuesday, August 4th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for an afternoon of tabletop board games and card games. Whether you prefer deep strategic gameplay or quick party games, the library provides a fun, free space to hang out and play.

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Teen Scene: Zine Teens

Date: Tuesday, August 4th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library

Discover the world of self-publishing at the Main Library on Tuesday, August 4th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with host Amir McCain. During this Zine Teens workshop, teens will learn how to write, draw, and assemble their own DIY mini-magazines, comics, or instructional booklets using accessible paper crafting and collage techniques.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Zine Teens

Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Makerspace

Head to the North Branch Makerspace on Wednesday, August 5th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for the Zine Teens workshop led by Amir McCain. Learn how to turn your personal interests, stories, or artwork into custom folded zines using simple publishing and layout techniques. All art supplies are included.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Date: Thursday, August 6th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – The Loft

Drop by The Loft on Thursday, August 6th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for Craft Central with Amir McCain. This low-stress creative studio session gives teens a chance to unwind while experimenting with painting, collage, and mixed-media projects alongside peers. Supplies are provided and no art background is necessary.

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Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, August 10th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – The Loft

Return to The Loft on Monday, August 10th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for another round of Teen Gaming with Amir McCain. Challenge friends in console video games, try out new virtual worlds, or participate in organized multiplayer matches in a dedicated youth space.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, August 11th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: North Branch – Teen Space

Visit the North Branch Teen Space on Tuesday, August 11th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for an afternoon centered around tabletop and card gaming. Drop in with friends or join an existing table to learn new games and test your strategy skills.

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Teen Scene: Notebook Design Studio

Date: Tuesday, August 11th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Main Library – The Loft

Personalize your school supplies at The Loft on Tuesday, August 11th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm during the Notebook Design Studio with Amir McCain. Teens will receive standard composition notebooks and use paint, stickers, paper collages, and decorative elements to transform them into custom journals or organizers.

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