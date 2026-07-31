AMA Partzilla National Arenacross Kicks Off 2026-27 Season at Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The AMA Partzilla National Arenacross Championship will open its 2026–27 season with a two-night doubleheader at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday, October 16th–17th, 2026.

Both nights promise to deliver nonstop racing action on a tight, stadium-style track built inside the arena that puts wheel-to-wheel racing mere feet from the crowd. The show is fast, physical, and family-friendly, combining night-one and night-two racing with fan festivities in the arena.

Both nights in Clarksville will be filmed for national broadcast on FS1 and FS2, putting F&M Bank Arena and the Clarksville community in front of a nationwide audience. The championship is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), which awards official East Coast, West Coast, and National #1 Championship plates across five classes — Arenacross 250, Arenacross Open, Schoolboy 2 (12–17), 85cc All-Stars (9–14), and 65cc All-Stars (7–11).

“Opening our season in Clarksville at F&M Bank Arena is exactly the kind of stage this championship deserves,” said Bobby Snyder, Series Owner of the Partzilla Arenacross Championship. “We’re bringing national-level racing, a nationally televised production, and a full two nights of incredible racing to the community, and it all starts right here.”

From Clarksville, the East Coast schedule runs through seven stops and 14 rounds before the championship’s West Coast swing begins. The season culminates in the Partzilla Progressive Playoffs, a winner-take-all Championship Finale where the top 10 riders from each coast collide for the AMA National Championship and a $50,000 purse — the richest single-round payout the sport has ever seen.

Event Details

What: AMA Partzilla National Arenacross Championship — Rounds 1 & 2

Where: F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, TN

When: Friday & Saturday, October 16th–17th, 2026

Watch: Nationally televised the following week on FS1 & FS2. Live timing and real-time updates on TheMotoHub App (Available on Apple and Google Play Stores).

Tickets: On sale soon — partzillaarenacross.com

Follow: @amapartzillaarenacross

About the Ama Partzilla national Arenacross Championship

The AMA Partzilla National Arenacross Championship is a nationally televised, AMA-sanctioned indoor motocross series.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com