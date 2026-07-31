Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Centennial Drive closed for Water Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Centennial Drive from Old Russellville Pike to Blaine Court for water line maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured to Old Russellville Pike and Blaine Court, and motorists should choose an alternative travel route during the work.

The water line maintenance is anticipated to be finished, and the road reopened to traffic by approximately 5:00pm.