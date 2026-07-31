Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, at 10:00pm on a section of Peachers Mill Road for water valve replacement.
The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
Millstone Place Subdivision
- Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway
- Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle
- 200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road
The southbound lane on Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle will be directed to the center lane. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am on August 4th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com