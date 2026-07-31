Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, at 10:00pm on a section of Peachers Mill Road for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Millstone Place Subdivision

Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle

200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road

The southbound lane on Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle will be directed to the center lane. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 6:00am on August 4th.