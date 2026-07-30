Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Martin Street Water Outage for Water Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage for Martin Street on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, at 8:00am, weather permitting, for water line maintenance.

Low water pressure may be present in the vicinity.

The following roads and streets are included in the water outage and low water pressure:

710-913 Martin Street

Glenda Court

1000-1001 Cumberland Drive

The water line maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.