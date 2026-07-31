118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic Draws Hundreds for Barbecue, Music, Community Spirit, and Candidate Meet-and-Greets Despite Rain

Cunningham, TN – A little rain was no match for one of Montgomery County’s most cherished traditions as hundreds of people made their way to Cunningham on Saturday, July 25th, for the 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic, hosted by Central Civitan.

The long-running community celebration once again brought together families, friends, neighbors, and visitors from across the region for a day filled with mouthwatering barbecue, live bluegrass music, community, and the opportunity to meet candidates seeking local and state offices ahead of the August election.

Although occasional light showers passed through during the afternoon, they did little to dampen the festive atmosphere. Guests filled the serving lines early, enjoyed conversations under tents and shade trees, and gathered around the stage as The Back Lot Pickers delivered another outstanding performance. The popular bluegrass group provided the perfect soundtrack for a day centered on tradition and fellowship.

Now in its 118th year, the Lone Oak Picnic remains one of Montgomery County’s oldest and most beloved annual events. For generations, families have made the trip to Cunningham to enjoy the famous barbecue, reconnect with friends and neighbors, and celebrate the community spirit that has defined the picnic for well over a century.

Central Civitan President Leo Adames said he was thrilled with the turnout despite the rainy weather.

“The turnout has been fantastic, especially considering the rain. It really feels like a county fair out here. I love seeing people come together, enjoy themselves, and support this tradition.”

Preparing enough food for an event of this size is no small task. Volunteers spent days preparing approximately 40 Boston butts, 250 chickens, four whole hogs, along with hot dogs, ice cream, and plenty of other picnic favorites to feed the hundreds of visitors who attended.

The annual event is made possible almost entirely through the dedication of Central Civitan members and volunteers who spend countless hours organizing, cooking, serving, and cleaning up to ensure another successful picnic.

One of the many highlights of this year’s 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic was the annual classic car show, where a variety of beautifully restored and well-maintained vehicles lined the grounds, giving visitors another reason to spend the day enjoying one of Montgomery County’s favorite summer traditions.

Car enthusiasts and families alike strolled through the display, admiring the craftsmanship, chrome, and history behind each vehicle. The show once again proved to be a popular attraction, with attendees stopping to take photos, visit with vehicle owners, and reminisce about some of America’s most iconic automobiles.

Taking home Top Honors at this year’s car show were Micah and Stephanie Herndon, whose stunning 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle impressed judges with its outstanding presentation and classic muscle car appeal.

As has become tradition during election years, candidates from across Montgomery County and Tennessee spent the afternoon greeting residents, shaking hands, and speaking with voters. The Lone Oak Picnic has long been recognized as one of the premier grassroots campaign stops in the county, giving candidates the opportunity to meet constituents in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

State Representative Aaron Mayberry, who is seeking re-election to represent Tennessee House District 68, reflected on his first term in office while praising the annual community gathering.

“Serving the people of District 68 has been the honor of my life. During my first term, we’ve secured funding for local infrastructure, supported improvements within our court system, increased funding for law enforcement, and passed legislation that has had an impact across Tennessee. The Lone Oak Picnic is always a great opportunity to connect with people from across Montgomery County, especially here across the river. It’s wonderful to see familiar faces, meet new ones, and celebrate such a great community tradition.”

Johnny Ransdell, a candidate for Montgomery County Sheriff and a retired Clarksville Police Department veteran with more than 31 years of law enforcement experience, spoke about his qualifications before encouraging residents to participate in the election.

“With more than three decades in law enforcement, I have the experience to manage the Sheriff’s Office, oversee its budget, and lead its more than 460 employees. I encourage everyone to take advantage of early voting and make their voices heard on Election Day. I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people here today. The Lone Oak Picnic is a fantastic event, and the hospitality from this community has been second to none.”

Mike Oliver, who is also seeking election as Montgomery County Sheriff after more than 30 years with the Sheriff’s Office, thanked residents for their continued support.

“It has been my privilege to serve Montgomery County for more than 30 years, and I respectfully ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election. The Lone Oak Picnic has become synonymous with campaign season. It’s one of the best opportunities to meet voters, visit with friends, and enjoy the kindness and hospitality that Central Civitan provides every year. You simply can’t beat Lone Oak.”

Mark Riggins, a candidate for Clarksville Mayor, highlighted his decades of municipal leadership and infrastructure experience while discussing his vision for the city’s future.

“After 30 years serving the City of Clarksville, including managing major capital improvement projects and leading large teams, I believe my experience has prepared me to lead our city into its next chapter. I understand infrastructure, responsible growth, and the importance of working together to find solutions that benefit everyone. I’ve been attending the Lone Oak Picnic for many years, and it’s one of my favorite community traditions. Central Civitan does incredible work, and seeing hundreds of people come together—even in the rain—shows just how much this event means to our community.”

Allie Phillips, who is running for Tennessee House District 75, said her campaign is focused on the needs of working families across the district.

“I’m running because I believe working families deserve leaders who focus on the issues that affect their daily lives. If someone works full time, they should be able to afford a roof over their head and food on the table. It’s time to put partisan politics aside and focus on the people we serve. The Lone Oak Picnic is one of my favorite community events because it brings together people from every walk of life. It’s grassroots politics at its best, giving candidates the opportunity to meet people where they are, listen to their concerns, and build meaningful connections.”

While election season brought candidates to the stage, the day’s focus remained on the community itself. Families visited with neighbors, children enjoyed the festivities, and the aroma of slow-smoked barbecue filled the air as volunteers kept serving lines moving throughout the afternoon.

The annual picnic continues to be a celebration of the values that have defined the Cunningham community for generations—service, fellowship, hospitality, and neighbors helping neighbors. Whether visitors came for the barbecue, the music, the political speeches, or simply to spend time with family and friends, the event once again demonstrated why it has remained a summertime tradition for 118 years.

As another successful Lone Oak Picnic came to a close, Adams expressed his appreciation to everyone who supported the event despite the less-than-perfect weather.

“I appreciate everyone who came out, even with the rain. It took some determination, and I love seeing that kind of community spirit. It’s people like this who keep the Lone Oak Picnic tradition alive, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next year.”

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

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