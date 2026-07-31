Austin Peay State University Earns National Recognition for Speech-Language Pathology Program

Clarksville, TN – As Tennessee faces a growing shortage of speech-language pathologists, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) newly accredited Master of Speech-Language Pathology (MSLP) program is expanding the pipeline of clinicians prepared to meet one of the state’s most pressing healthcare needs.

The Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology recently awarded initial accreditation to Austin Peay State University’s MSLP program, recognizing that it meets the national standards required to prepare future speech-language pathologists.

The milestone comes as demand for speech-language pathologists in Tennessee is Shortages are expected to be especially pronounced in rural communities.

A 2022 survey by the Tennessee Department of Education also found that 32 school districts reported speech-language pathology vacancies lasting more than six months, while nearly two-thirds of special education directors expressed concern about their ability to meet students’ speech-language needs over the next five years.

For Dr. Kelly Kleinhans, a professor in APSU’s Department of Health and Human Performance and MSLP program director, accreditation goes beyond institutional recognition.

“Receiving initial accreditation is much more than earning a seal of approval,” Kleinhans said. “It represents a promise to our students and the community that the MSLP program has been built on a strong foundation and has met the highest standards for preparing future speech-language pathologists.”

Developing the program required years of planning, from designing curriculum and clinical experiences to creating assessment strategies that prepare graduates for ethical, evidence-based practice.

“When you build a program from the ground up, every course, policy, assessment and clinical experience has to be intentionally designed,” Kleinhans said. “Accreditation requires you to demonstrate not only that you have a vision, but that every piece of the program works together to produce competent, ethical clinicians who are ready to serve people across the lifespan.”

Since arriving at Austin Peay State University, Kleinhans has helped establish an undergraduate concentration in communication sciences and disorders, launch the master’s program and open the APSU Speech-Language & Swallowing Community Clinic inside the university’s Health Professions Building. The clinic has provided more than 3,000 hours of free services to individuals and families throughout the region.

“I’m incredibly proud that we weren’t interested in simply replicating existing programs,” Kleinhans said. “We wanted to rethink how speech-language pathologists are prepared by emphasizing active learning, clinical reasoning, reflection and belonging. Our responsibility is to create an environment where students feel supported enough to take intellectual risks, reflect on their decisions and grow into confident clinicians.”

Dr. Tim Leszczak, chair of the APSU Department of Health and Human Performance, said the program directly addresses the state’s growing workforce needs while providing students with meaningful clinical experience.

“Middle Tennessee’s healthcare needs are growing faster than our workforce pipeline in many specialty areas, and speech-language pathology is no exception,” Leszczak said. “With the opening of our new Health Professions Building and the APSU Speech-Language & Swallowing Community Clinic, we can combine rigorous academic preparation with hands-on clinical training in a facility that also serves our regional community.”

He said every graduate represents another clinician prepared to serve patients in schools, hospitals and healthcare settings across Tennessee.

“Our faculty bring an average of more than 20 years of clinical experience into the classroom,” Leszczak said. “Every student who moves through this program can go on to fill a critical role in a school, hospital or clinic right here in Middle Tennessee, strengthening the healthcare pipeline exactly where it’s needed most.”

Healthcare employers are already seeing the value of that investment.

“From an employer’s perspective, having an accredited speech-language pathology program at Austin Peay State University is a tremendous asset to healthcare in our region,” said Anthony Law Yue, rehab operations manager for Signature Rehab Services LLC. “As healthcare organizations continue to face workforce shortages, having a strong local pipeline of well-trained speech-language pathologists helps us recruit and retain talented clinicians who are invested in our communities.”

Law Yue said the partnership between universities and healthcare providers ultimately benefits patients throughout Tennessee.

“APSU’s accredited program strengthens the partnership between education and healthcare, ultimately improving access to quality care and supporting better outcomes for patients across Middle and West Tennessee,” he said.

Kleinhans hopes the accreditation also brings greater awareness to the full scope of the profession.

“Communication is one of the most fundamental human abilities,” she said. “It is how we express our needs, build relationships, succeed in school, participate in work and connect with each other. When communication is disrupted, it changes every aspect of a person’s life. Our profession exists to help people reclaim those connections.”

Speech-language pathologists work with patients across the lifespan, from infants learning to feed safely to children developing language and literacy, adults recovering from stroke, and older adults living with Parkinson’s disease or dementia.

“What I wish more people understood,” Kleinhans said, “is that communication is not a luxury.”

About APSU’s Department of Health and Human Performance

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Health and Human Performance educates students to promote lifelong health, advance human performance, and strengthen communities through evidence-based practice and applied learning.

The department offers bachelor’s degrees in kinesiology and health and human performance, preparing graduates for careers in education, fitness, wellness, and allied health fields.

At the graduate level, the department offers advanced programs in public health, speech-language pathology, healthcare administration, and performance enhancement and coaching, equipping professionals to lead, serve, and innovate across diverse healthcare and performance settings.