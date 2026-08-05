Clarksville’s Red River Breeze to Perform Two ‘Generations’ Album Release Shows at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Beat the heat this weekend and enjoy some cool tunes from Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band!

You have two chances to celebrate the release of Red River Breeze’s newest album, Generations, at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home on Public Square.

Space is limited and tickets are going quickly, so get yours today!

Saturday, August 8th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 9th at 2:00pm

Hear music from the album, along with new arrangements of traditional tunes, performed by Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, recorders and Irish whistle; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Kim Jorgenson on Irish whistle, recorders and vocals; Toby Draven on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar and vocals; and Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer.

Each concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of Red River Breeze’s recordings will be available for purchase (and signing!) during intermission and following each performance.

Tickets are $20.00 (adults) and $10.00 (ages 12 and under) and may be purchased online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performances).

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