TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Road Work Planned Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas starting August 30th

Clarksville, TN – Drivers in Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties should be prepared for Tennessee Department of Transporation (TDOT) utility work, lane restrictions, resurfacing, paving, bridge construction and other roadway activities beginning Sunday, August 30th, and continuing through Saturday, September 5th.

Several projects will involve single-lane or multiple-lane restrictions, while some overnight work will take place on major interstate routes. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for workers and follow posted signs and traffic-control measures when traveling through construction zones.

Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, a utility project on I-24 at mile marker 1 will require a rolling roadblock in both the northbound and southbound directions beginning at 6:00am Sunday, August 30th. The work involves an aerial crossing near mile marker 1.44 to 1.55.

From Monday, August 31st, through Thursday, September 3rd, the City of Erin will conduct water line installation along SR-149 between mile markers 1 and 2. The work will take place beginning at 6:00am each day and will require a single-lane restriction in the westbound direction.

Thermoplastic striping of the roadway will take place along SR-236 at mile marker 0 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 31st, through Tuesday, September 1st. The work will involve multiple lanes in the eastbound direction and is listed as construction activity not associated with a TDOT project.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County will have two separate rolling roadblocks on I-40 beginning at 6:00am Sunday, August 30th. One rolling roadblock will affect westbound traffic near mile marker 185, while another will affect eastbound traffic near mile marker 190. Both are associated with utility work involving an aerial crossing.

Davidson County

In Davidson County, permanent signs and delineators will be installed along I-24 between mile markers 32 and 40 from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 31st, through Thursday, September 3rd. The TDOT construction project will involve the shoulders in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Scoring and traffic-loop work on I-40 between mile markers 208 and 210 is scheduled from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, August 30th, through Thursday, September 3rd. The overnight TDOT construction will involve multiple lanes in both directions.

Bridge wall-pack light installation on I-40 near mile marker 212 will require a single-lane restriction in the westbound direction from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, August 31st, through Tuesday, September 1st.

A wall-pack conversion project along I-65 near mile marker 88 will require single-lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Monday, August 31st, through Thursday, September 3rd.

Bridge beams will be set along southbound I-65 between mile markers 94 and 99 from 8:00pm to 5:00am Thursday, September 3rd. The work will require a single-lane restriction.

An event venue on Broadway near state Route 1 at mile marker 17 will affect multiple lanes in all directions beginning at 8:00pm Thursday, September 3rd. The restrictions will continue around the clock Friday, September 4th, and Saturday, September 5th.

The Eighth Avenue I-40 bridge replacement project along SR-6 will require single-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, August 30th, through Thursday, September 3rd.

Rosa Parks striping work along SR-12 between mile markers 0 and 4 will require multiple-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, August 30th, through Thursday, September 3rd.

A resurfacing project along SR-12 between mile markers 6 and 13 is scheduled from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 31st, through Friday, September 4th. Multiple lanes in both directions may be affected.

Thompson Lane resurfacing along SR-155 between mile markers 0 and 3 will require multiple-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, August 30th, through Thursday, September 3rd.

Broadway will be closed for events along SR-24 near mile marker 12 from 8:00pm to 5:00am Friday, September 4th, and Saturday, September 5th. Multiple lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be affected.

A paving project along SR-254 between mile markers 13 and 18 will require multiple-lane restrictions in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am Sunday, August 30th, through Thursday, September 3rd.

Dickson County

In Dickson County, aerial cable installation along SR-1 between mile markers 12 and 13 will require single-lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound directions from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 31st, through Friday, September 4th.

Robertson County

In Robertson County, underground boring along SR-11 between mile markers 24 and 25 will require a single-lane restriction affecting southbound and eastbound traffic from 9:00am to 3:00pm Monday, August 31st, through Friday, September 4th.

Motorists traveling through these work zones should allow additional travel time, remain alert for changing traffic patterns and obey all posted speed limits and traffic-control devices. Construction schedules can change because of weather, operational needs or other unforeseen circumstances.