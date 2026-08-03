Clarksville Obituary: Jack Lewis Fowler

Clarksville, TN – The Celebration of Life service for Jack Lewis Fowler, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, at 11:00am at Sykes Funeral Home. Rev. Amy Fowler will officiate and entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Paducah, KY. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026, from 4:00pm-7:00om and again on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

Jack was born on 11/16/55 in Paducah Kentucky to Gene and Mary Lenna Fowler. He passed away on 7/30/26 with his daughter by his side. Jack enjoyed fishing, golf, going to the movie theater and watching UK basketball . He was a talented musician. He played guitar, trombone and most of all he loved to sing. He sang in the Greenbrier First Baptist Church choir where he was a member.

In his senior years, in spite of health challenges, he still frequently sang solos or helped lead worship at New Providence Methodist Church in Clarksville. In his last years he spent time traveling and making memories with his family. His most cherished moments were spent with his daughter and his grand children who were the light of his life.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Gene Fowler. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Lewis and her husband, Andrew along with their daughter, Meera. Anna Major who was like a daughter to Jack and her children, Logan Connor and Emma Connor; siblings: Leigh Ann Summers and Penney (Fred) Major; sister-in-law, Amy Fowler; and nephews: Thomas (Kelly) Fowler, Tristan (Claudia) Major, Jeremy (Jasmine) Major, and Brandon Summers.

Please visit Jack’s online guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.