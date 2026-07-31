Clarksville Obituary: Yon Ok Yi

Clarksville, TN – Yon Ok Yi, age 97, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 28th, 2026, peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
Yon was born, May 10th, 1929, in Euijung Bu Si, Korea to the late Jumrye Lee. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, who found joy in taking care of her family and raising her children.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband; Hungkook Park.
She is survived by her daughters; Myong Clark and Pastor Kyong Degon, sons; Dong Park and Hyun Park. Grandchildren; Hyo Chang, Chi Won Walker, Jonathan Clark, Joesph Degon, David Degon, Yoon Park, Dan Bi Park, Yong Park, Jenny Park and Brian Park, as well as her great-grandchildren; Silas Degon, Ezra Degon and Yeona Degon.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:00am, on August 8th, 2026, at Clarksville Full Gospel Church located at 1441 English Oak Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee, 37043.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com