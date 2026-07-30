Clarksville Obituary: Karen Jean Dickson

Clarksville, TN – Karen Jean Dickson passed away on July 24th, 2026, at the age of 79. Born on June 3rd, 1947, Karen’s life was one that touched many through her resilience, warmth, and unwavering care for those around her.

Karen was a beloved mother to her son, Sammy Clary, Jr. (Margaret), and her daughter, Julie Rohaly. She was the proud grandmother of Dallas, Laurel, Sarah, Meagan, and Beckie, and great grandmother to Marley, Wyatt, Rowen, Mox, Ridge, Hayes, Palmer, and Mack, each of whom brought special joy and pride into her world.

She is also survived by her sister Kathy Fagan. Karen was predeceased by her cherished parents, Bertha Mae Dunlap and Rex Allen Dunlap, whose memory she honored throughout her life and her husband and father of her children Sammy Ray Clary Sr.. She was also proceeded by her brother Walter “Dinky” Hill.

Through her career as a caregiver, Karen devoted herself to the well-being and comfort of others, approaching her work with exceptional kindness and dedication. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life and deeply influenced everyone lucky enough to know her. Friends and family remember her as someone always ready with a helping hand and a listening ear.

Karen had a profound love for her family, which always stood at the center of her life.

Karen had a profound love for her family, which always stood at the center of her life. She expressed her creativity and patience in her hobbies, delighting in sewing and cross stitch projects that often became treasured family keepsakes.

Her faith was a guiding presence, and she greatly valued her church community. Karen also found simple joys in daily pleasures—whether sharing a meal, enjoying good company, or playing solitaire on her phone.

Her loss will be felt far and wide, by all who knew her warmth and generosity of spirit. Though she has left this world, Karen’s legacy of compassion, strength, and love will continue to inspire her family and friends.

A respectful farewell to Karen Jean Dickson, whose life was a testament to care, devotion, and kindness.