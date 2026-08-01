Clarksville Obituary: Gene Parker

Clarksville, TN – Gene Parker, also known as Jin Su Park, age 64 of Lexington, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on July 29th, 2026, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Gene was born in Gwang Ju, South Korea on November 1st, 1961, to Chong Yol Park and Ok Sun Chong. He was lovingly known as an exceptionally hardworking man who took great pride in his ability to repair or build just about anything he encountered. He graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Computer Science. He was employed on the assembly line at a Link Belt Crane Company, where his strong work ethic and dedication were evident every day.
He cherished being the handyman of the family, always willing to lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need. His diligence, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to providing for those he loved truly embodied the values of the Korean work ethic, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Tuesday August 4th, 2026, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Lee officiating.
Gene is survived by his caring nephew; Ricky Gehres, sisters; Sun Cha Jacques, Misuk Park, Chin Park, as well as many other beloved nieces & nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com