Clarksville Obituary: Gene Parker

Clarksville, TN – Gene Parker, also known as Jin Su Park, age 64 of Lexington, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on July 29th, 2026, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Gene was born in Gwang Ju, South Korea on November 1st, 1961, to Chong Yol Park and Ok Sun Chong. He was lovingly known as an exceptionally hardworking man who took great pride in his ability to repair or build just about anything he encountered. He graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Computer Science. He was employed on the assembly line at a Link Belt Crane Company, where his strong work ethic and dedication were evident every day.

He cherished being the handyman of the family, always willing to lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need. His diligence, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to providing for those he loved truly embodied the values of the Korean work ethic, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

A graveside service will be held 11:00am Tuesday August 4th, 2026, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Lee officiating.

Gene is survived by his caring nephew; Ricky Gehres, sisters; Sun Cha Jacques, Misuk Park, Chin Park, as well as many other beloved nieces & nephews.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com