Clarksville Obituary: Helen Marie (McKim) Rushing

Clarksville, TN – Helen Marie (McKim) Rushing, age 96, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 30th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 7th, 2026, at Grace Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Rich Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home and again at Grace Church of The Nazarene on Friday, August 7th, from 10:00am until the hour of service. After the service, burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Helen was born in Holly, Colorado, on June 17,1930. She was the eldest daughter of Martha Ellen Scroggins and Oliver William McKim. She grew up in Lamar and Pueblo, Colorado. She graduated from Centennial High School. Helen was one of 14 children: Raymond, then Helen, Sonny, Bob, Bill, Jack, Frannie, Dick, Jerry, Sharon, Sandra, Diana, Karen and Terri. She is preceded in death by Raymond, Sonny, Bob, Bill, Jack, Frannie, Dick, Jerry, and Sandra. She has 30 nieces and nephews.
Helen married Leonard Rushing and had 5 wonderful children: Helen Sue Etson and her husband Dan; Karen Marie Scuba, who preceded her in death; Linda Ann Alley and her husband Chuck; Jeannie Lynn Way and her husband Glenn; and her favorite son Tommy and his wife Nancy. She was an amazing mother and grandmother to Michael Alley, Joshua, Sarah, Daniel, Jonathan Etson, Matthew and Michelle Way, and to Andreas (Laufer) Rushing.
Helen was blessed to be in the lives of her great grandchildren: Levi, Julia, Paige (Joshua’s); Lyra & Griffin (Michael’s); Natalie, Haley, Gunner, Graham, and Charlie Jo (Sarah’s); Dakota & Eliza (Michelle’s); Walker and Montgomery (Jonathan’s).
Helen was a bus driver for Montgomery County School System and retired in 1992 after 25 years. Her hobbies were sewing quilts, knitting, doing puzzles, playing cards with her kids and grandkids, and taking pictures of family, friends, and God’s beautiful creation.
Helen loved God the Father and Jesus His Son; she was filled with the Holy Spirit. She cherished her family, her church, and all of her friends.
Mom, we love you and will miss you so much, but we know we will see you again in Heaven. Thank you God for giving us our mom (Helen) to share our lives with.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons: Michael Alley, Matthew Way, Joshua Etson, Daniel Etson, Jonathan Etson, and Gary Hicks.
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com