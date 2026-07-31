Clarksville Obituary: Helen Marie (McKim) Rushing

Clarksville, TN – Helen Marie (McKim) Rushing, age 96, went to Heaven to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 30th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 7th, 2026, at Grace Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Rich Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, August 6th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral home and again at Grace Church of The Nazarene on Friday, August 7th, from 10:00am until the hour of service. After the service, burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Helen was born in Holly, Colorado, on June 17,1930. She was the eldest daughter of Martha Ellen Scroggins and Oliver William McKim. She grew up in Lamar and Pueblo, Colorado. She graduated from Centennial High School. Helen was one of 14 children: Raymond, then Helen, Sonny, Bob, Bill, Jack, Frannie, Dick, Jerry, Sharon, Sandra, Diana, Karen and Terri. She is preceded in death by Raymond, Sonny, Bob, Bill, Jack, Frannie, Dick, Jerry, and Sandra. She has 30 nieces and nephews.

Helen married Leonard Rushing and had 5 wonderful children: Helen Sue Etson and her husband Dan; Karen Marie Scuba, who preceded her in death; Linda Ann Alley and her husband Chuck; Jeannie Lynn Way and her husband Glenn; and her favorite son Tommy and his wife Nancy. She was an amazing mother and grandmother to Michael Alley, Joshua, Sarah, Daniel, Jonathan Etson, Matthew and Michelle Way, and to Andreas (Laufer) Rushing.

Helen was blessed to be in the lives of her great grandchildren: Levi, Julia, Paige (Joshua’s); Lyra & Griffin (Michael’s); Natalie, Haley, Gunner, Graham, and Charlie Jo (Sarah’s); Dakota & Eliza (Michelle’s); Walker and Montgomery (Jonathan’s).

Helen was a bus driver for Montgomery County School System and retired in 1992 after 25 years. Her hobbies were sewing quilts, knitting, doing puzzles, playing cards with her kids and grandkids, and taking pictures of family, friends, and God’s beautiful creation.

Helen loved God the Father and Jesus His Son; she was filled with the Holy Spirit. She cherished her family, her church, and all of her friends.

Mom, we love you and will miss you so much, but we know we will see you again in Heaven. Thank you God for giving us our mom (Helen) to share our lives with.

Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons: Michael Alley, Matthew Way, Joshua Etson, Daniel Etson, Jonathan Etson, and Gary Hicks.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com