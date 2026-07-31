Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels Planned Peachers Mill Road Water Outage and Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled the planned Peachers Mill Road water outage and lane closure that had been scheduled for Monday, August 3rd, 2026.
According to the utility, the project has been postponed, and a new date for the work will be announced once it has been determined.
The work had been scheduled to begin at 10:00pm Monday and was planned to allow crews to replace a water valve along Peachers Mill Road.
The canceled water outage would have affected customers in the Millstone Place Subdivision, including:
- Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway
- Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle
- 200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road
Low water pressure had also been anticipated in the surrounding area during the planned outage.
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In addition to the water service interruption, the project would have required the closure of the southbound lane of Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle, with traffic being shifted to the center lane while crews worked.
With the project now canceled, motorists will not encounter the previously announced lane closure, and water service will remain uninterrupted.
Clarksville Gas and Water said it will announce a new date for the water valve replacement once the work has been rescheduled.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com