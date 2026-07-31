Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels Planned Peachers Mill Road Water Outage and Lane Closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled the planned Peachers Mill Road water outage and lane closure that had been scheduled for Monday, August 3rd, 2026.

According to the utility, the project has been postponed, and a new date for the work will be announced once it has been determined.

The work had been scheduled to begin at 10:00pm Monday and was planned to allow crews to replace a water valve along Peachers Mill Road.

The canceled water outage would have affected customers in the Millstone Place Subdivision, including:

Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle

200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road

Low water pressure had also been anticipated in the surrounding area during the planned outage.

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In addition to the water service interruption, the project would have required the closure of the southbound lane of Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle, with traffic being shifted to the center lane while crews worked.

With the project now canceled, motorists will not encounter the previously announced lane closure, and water service will remain uninterrupted.

Clarksville Gas and Water said it will announce a new date for the water valve replacement once the work has been rescheduled.