Clock Ticking on Petition to Bring Wine Sales to Rural Montgomery County Grocery Stores

Clarksville, TN – A grassroots push to change where wine can be sold in Montgomery County is racing against the calendar, with organizers scrambling to lock in enough signatures before a hard August 20th deadline shuts the door on this year’s ballot.

At the heart of the effort is a simple fairness argument: shoppers who live inside Clarksville’s city limits can already walk into a grocery store and pick up a bottle of wine, but drive just a few minutes outside those city boundaries into the unincorporated stretches of Montgomery County, and that same purchase is against the law. Organizers say that the double standard has gone on long enough, and they’re determined to give rural county voters the same chance city residents already have — the chance to decide the issue for themselves at the ballot box.

To make that happen, petitioners need 1,500 valid signatures from registered voters living in unincorporated Montgomery County, and every one of those signatures has to be in the Montgomery County Election Commission’s hands by August 20th. Miss that date, and the question doesn’t make it onto the November 3rd ballot — full stop. There’s no extension, no grace period, just a hard cutoff that’s now bearing down fast.

Election officials are urging anyone planning to sign to do it now, not later. Turning in signatures early gives staff time to actually verify each one and flag problems while there’s still time to fix them, rather than discovering a wave of illegible or ineligible signatures with no runway left to correct course.

The rules for who can sign are strict, and getting them wrong could cost the campaign the numbers it needs. Signers must be registered voters living specifically in the unincorporated parts of the county — Clarksville city residents are not eligible, since the referendum only applies outside city limits. Every name, address, and signature must be written clearly enough for election staff to verify; anything illegible risks being tossed out entirely.

Time is short, but the path is clear. Eligible county residents can sign now at Hilltop Supermarket (400 TN-149), or Food Lion (1764 Highway 48) in Clarksville, with questions about eligibility also answered at the Hilltop Supermarket office. If the petition succeeds, early voting begins October 14th, with Election Day set for November 3rd — giving rural Montgomery County voters their first real shot at deciding this issue themselves.

Below is a downloadable PDF of the petition you can print at home. Simply print your name and address, sign clearly, and turn it in at one of the store locations listed above. If you have friends or family who are also eligible, encourage them to sign as well before you submit it — every signature brings this closer to the ballot, so the more, the better.

Download (PDF, 392KB)