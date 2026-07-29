Antioch Church Invites Community to Enjoy Pancake Breakfast Saturday Morning

Clarksville, TN – Start your Saturday with a hearty breakfast and warm fellowship as Antioch Church of Clarksville welcomes the community to its Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, from 7:00am to 10:00am in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Whether you’re looking for a delicious breakfast before a busy weekend or simply want to spend time with friends and neighbors, the event offers a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Guests can enjoy a fresh pancake breakfast while connecting with both familiar faces and new friends.

The breakfast will be held at Antioch Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2575 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Tickets are $10.00 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door, making it easy for families, individuals, and groups to stop by and enjoy the morning.

Church members say everyone is welcome, whether you’ve attended Antioch Church for years or are visiting for the very first time.

“We hope you’ll come hungry and leave feeling like family,” organizers said.

The Pancake Breakfast provides an opportunity for the community to gather, enjoy great food, and experience the hospitality that Antioch Church is known for.

Event Details

What: Antioch Church Pancake Breakfast

When: Saturday, August 1st, 2026

Time: 7:00am – 10:00am

Where: Antioch Church Fellowship Hall, 2575 Antioch Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

Admission: $10.00 per person (available in advance or at the door)

About Antioch Church of Clarksville

Founded more than 200 years ago, Antioch Church is a historic, non-denominational Christian church located in south-central Montgomery County, just outside Clarksville. The church emphasizes Christian living through the teachings of Jesus Christ while serving the community through worship, fellowship, and outreach. Antioch welcomes people from all walks of life and strives to provide a friendly, family-oriented environment where visitors and longtime members alike can grow in their faith together.

For more information about Antioch Church, visit Antioch Church of Clarksville