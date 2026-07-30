Clarksville Customs House Museum Receives Gold Green Recertification

Montgomery County, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center has once again demonstrated its commitment to resource stewardship by earning Gold Level recertification this July through the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program.

Led by Facilities Manager Eric Shanley, the museum successfully met the program’s sustainability standards by demonstrating leadership through continuous improvement and wise operational practices.

“The whole team has been on board, bringing forward initiatives to reuse items and reduce what we send to the landfill,” Shanley said. “The great part is that these efforts help us save money, allowing us to keep our focus on serving the community.”

To achieve recertification, the museum, originally recognized in 2017, completed several new sustainability initiatives, including an updated energy audit, expanded native landscaping, and additional waste reduction measures that decreased the frequency of garbage pickups.

The museum also conducted a water quality analysis of its municipal water supply, confirming it met high-quality standards. The results reinforced an important solutions message: municipal tap water is tested more frequently and held to stricter safety standards than bottled water, making plastic water bottles an unnecessary source of waste for the organization.

Customs House Executive Director Frank Lott, who was unable to attend the recognition ceremony, praised the organization’s continued commitment to sustainability.

“I am proud of our organization and our continued conservation efforts in the community,” Lott said.

During the presentation, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden thanked the Customs House staff for their dedication to good stewardship and shared some of the County’s efforts, including the establishment of a tree farm at Fredonia that will help add to the tree canopy on County properties.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program is a voluntary environmental recognition program administered by Montgomery County Government that helps organizations integrate sustainable business practices into their daily operations. Participants complete a comprehensive assessment in areas including energy conservation, water stewardship, waste reduction and recycling, pollution prevention, transportation, landscaping, purchasing, and community engagement. Organizations that meet established sustainability benchmarks are recognized at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum level.

Originally launched in 2011, the program was reintroduced in 2025 under the leadership of Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden as part of the County’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable economic development. Today, the program brings together businesses, industries, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies working to reduce their environmental impact while improving operational efficiency and serving as community leaders in sustainability.

Good for Business. Good for the Community. Good for the Future.

Organizations interested in becoming Green Certified or learning more about the program may contact Montgomery County Government’s Green Certification Program Manager at 931.245.1867 or manewell@montgomerytn.org.

The next Green Certification class is scheduled for August 26, 2026.