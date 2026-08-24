No Explosive Device Found After Bomb Threat at Holiday Inn on Cracker Barrel Drive

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville Police Department says no explosive device was discovered following a bomb threat reported at the Holiday Inn on Cracker Barrel Drive.

According to CPD, the threat was reported after an individual sent a message through the hotel’s automatic guest messaging system stating that there were 20 minutes to evacuate the building. Employees noticed the message but reported that there was nothing out of the ordinary at the business.

Clarksville Police, Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS responded to the location and established operations around the business while authorities investigated the report.

Following the investigation, police confirmed that no explosive device was found.

CPD said it appears the threat was not viable; however, the investigation remains ongoing as officers follow up on possible leads.

Police also clarified that the department does not dictate when a business should close, evacuate or allow people to reoccupy a building. Those decisions are solely the responsibility of the management of each individual business.

There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CPD Sergeant Ulrey at 931.648.0656, ext. 5483.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online through P3tips.com/591.