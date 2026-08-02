Simple Homemade Hummus Perfect for Veggies, Pita, and Wraps

Clarksville, TN – Creamy, smooth, and bursting with fresh flavor, this homemade hummus is a wholesome classic that’s as delicious as it is versatile. Made with protein-packed chickpeas, fresh garlic, tangy lemon juice, rich tahini, and heart-healthy olive oil, every bite delivers a perfect balance of savory and zesty goodness.

Whether you’re looking for a nutritious snack, a crowd-pleasing appetizer, or a flavorful sandwich spread, this easy-to-make dip fits the occasion.

Pair it with crisp carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, or celery for a fresh and satisfying snack, spread it on warm whole wheat pita or tortillas, enjoy it with your favorite crackers, or use it as a creamy alternative to mayonnaise on sandwiches and wraps. Simple ingredients come together to create a Mediterranean-inspired favorite that’s packed with flavor, naturally satisfying, and sure to become a staple in your kitchen.

Homemade Hummus

Ingredients

2 cups chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans, cooked)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini (sesame paste, substitute peanut butter for a sweet taste)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Mash the garbanzo beans until smooth (if you have a blender, put the beans and lemon juice into it and blend).

Add the garlic, lemon juice, tahini and oil. Mix well.

Notes

Serve hummus with fresh raw vegetables, on a piece of pita bread or flour tortilla, on any cracker, or as a sandwich filling on toasted bread.

Yield: 8 servings