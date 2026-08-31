Call for Artists: Health Council Seeks Designs for Veterans Plaza Crosswalk

Clarksville, TN — The Montgomery County Health Council, in partnership with RePlant Clarksville and the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, is inviting artists and artist teams to submit concepts for a public-art treatment at the pedestrian crossing at the Crossland Avenue entrance to Veterans Plaza.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, September 14th. Successful proposals will include ideas for how the artist will work alongside community volunteers to complete the final project, making collaboration a central part of the design.

The crosswalk artwork is part of Clarksville Walks, a project funded through a $25,000 AARP Community Challenge grant supported by Toyota. Organizers aim to use public art to enhance the existing pedestrian crossing, increase its visibility, encourage drivers entering the parking area to slow down and pay attention, and create a welcoming gateway into Veterans Plaza.

The crosswalk is one piece of a larger set of improvements the grant will fund along the Crossland Corridor, stretching from Pageant Lane to Richardson Street.

Artists interested in project requirements and submission details can apply through the online application portal at https://forms.gle/hucAb5v3eRXjfEb76.

About the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Council is a regional nonprofit membership organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts and heritage throughout the community.

Through programs such as Arts for Hearts, the Clarksville Writers Conference, the 2Rivers Paint-Out and Storybook Trails, along with its community grants, the council works to support local artists and broaden public access to the arts.

For more information, call 931.551.8870 or visit www.artsandheritage.us.