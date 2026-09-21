Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 21st, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets of the week from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 21st, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a nearby rescue to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sandy is an adult female mixed breed. Fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come take her out in the play yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

River is an adult female mixed breed. Fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come spend time with her in the yard.

Wendy is a young female medium-hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Oracle is an adult male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Oracle can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, stop by!

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Spicy Bean Purrrito is a male Domestic Medium hair kitten. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He loves his people and just wants to be held. Playful, loves zoomies and would enjoy kitty companions as long as he also has space to enjoy some quiet time. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is an 18 month old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. Daisy will probably do best as the only pet in the home. She has been around other cats but can be very bossy and does not care for dogs. She enjoys curing up with her people and loves attention.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS. Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and does keep his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, /www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. Jupiter does have allergies so she does require regular vet visits and she does eat food designed for allergies. Jupiter loves all the attention, is great with kids and prefers to be the only pet in the home. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions at cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Clarice is a 6 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, chipped, spayed and kennel/house/doggie door trained. She has been around children and other dogs but unsure about cats. Clarice is a very loving dog.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Lupita is a 9 and a half month old female Himalayian kitten. She is currently available for PRE ADOPTION as she is scheduled for full vetting on 9/22. Lupita will require a family familiar with the grooming needs of this breed. She likes to explore and will do fine with one or maybe two nice kitties but no dogs please. Lupita will be a great companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Scooby is an active adult male Rhodesian Ridgeback. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Scooby is a little nervous at first but does warm up very quickly. He is good with children but needs to be the only pet in the home please! Scooby does love his snacks, especially cheese and knows his basic commands. Being food motivated will help with his on going training. Scooby will be such a loyal companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/scooby or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalamb is a 3 year old male Black Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel trained. He is very selective with his dog buddies and would be happier as the only pet in the home. He loves everyone, still has a lot of puppy energy and enjoys activities and adventures and will be a great jogging buddy.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!! For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Callie is a 4 year old female Chihuahua mix. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. Callie has had her eyes removed due to a painful disease but please don’t let that deter you from meeting this fabulous girl! She gets around so well by listening to your voice or navigating slowly on her own. She can jump up on the couch and get herself down quite well. She has done well around other dogs and people. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Momo is a 2 year old female Tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Momo will do best in a home with a companion kitty friend. She needs a calm home with no dogs and children must be 8 or older please. She is a bit wary at first and takes a moment to settle in but once she’s comfortable she is a pure delight.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com

Sagely’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline is a 7 year old female Labrador/Pit mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and weighs about 75 pounds. Caroline loves going on walks and does well on the leash. She takes a minute to warm up but once she does she will be your ride or die. Caroline does seem to warm up faster to women, prefers older children and needs to be the only pet in the home please.

Contact them for more information and application at www.facebook.com/SBBF.rescue

Soul Dogs Senior Rescue

Mavis is an 8-9 year old female Doxie/Pittie/Lab mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, and house-trained. Mavis does great on a leash and in the car. She enjoys outings and is good with respectful older kids, cats, other dogs and just about everybody.

For an application and information please email Jobie.sdsr@gmail.com