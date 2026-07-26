Healthy Berry Bread Pudding Recipe With Fresh Fruit Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Turn simple pantry staples into a refreshing, fruit-filled dessert with this easy Berry Bread Pudding. Juicy blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries soak into layers of soft whole wheat bread overnight, creating a naturally sweet, pudding-like texture without any cooking required.

The result is a light yet satisfying treat that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. Finish each serving with a creamy dollop of low-fat vanilla yogurt or a delicate dusting of powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness.

Simple to prepare and bursting with berry flavor, this make-ahead recipe is a delicious way to enjoy fresh-tasting fruit any time of year.

Berry Bread Pudding

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups berries ((unsweetened frozen blueberries, sliced strawberries, or raspberries), thawed)

5 slices whole wheat bread (crust removed)

1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar (optional)

Yogurt (vanilla, low-fat, optional)

Instructions

Combine the thawed berries and sugar (if you choose to use the sugar).

Layer a spoonful of berries on the bottom of a small 2 cup deep dish. Cover the berries and the bottom of the dish with a layer of bread. Continue layering berries and bread until the dish is full, finishing with a layer of bread.

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and place a plate or bowl over the top of the berry dish that fits just inside of it. Place a heavy object on top to press down on the fruit and bread layers.

Refrigerate overnight. Check the dish to be sure juice does not run over the top. You may need to replace the heavy object with a lighter one to prevent spills.

Serve with a dollop of vanilla yogurt or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Yield: 2 servings