5 A Day Salad: A Fresh, Flavorful Garden Feast

Clarksville, TN – Packed with vibrant colors, crisp textures, and incredible nutritional value, the 5 A Day Salad is a celebration of fresh vegetables in every bite. This wholesome recipe combines ten different garden favorites, creating a delicious medley of flavors while providing each serving with an impressive five cups of vegetables.

A refreshing blend of spinach and romaine lettuce forms the perfect base, while sweet bell peppers, juicy cherry tomatoes, crunchy carrots, and cool cucumbers add layers of flavor and texture. Fresh broccoli, cauliflower, yellow squash, and zucchini complete this colorful creation, making it as beautiful to serve as it is satisfying to eat.

Ready in just 20 minutes, this nutrient-packed salad is an easy way to enjoy a variety of vegetables in one delicious dish. Simply toss the fresh ingredients together and finish with your favorite nonfat or low-fat dressing for a light, refreshing meal that’s perfect for lunch, dinner, or a healthy side dish.

Whether you’re looking for a flavorful way to add more vegetables to your day or a crisp and refreshing meal the whole family can enjoy, the 5 A Day Salad delivers a garden-fresh taste that is both nourishing and delicious.

5 A Day Salad

Ingredients

4 cups spinach leaves (fresh)

4 cups romaine lettuce

2 cups bell pepper ((red, yellow, orange, or green), chopped)

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 cup broccoli (fresh, chopped)

1 cup cauliflower (fresh, chopped)

1 cup squash (yellow, fresh, sliced)

1 cup cucumber (sliced)

2 cups carrots (chopped)

1 cup zucchini (fresh, sliced)

Instructions

Wash all the vegetables and mix them together in a large mixing bowl.

Top this colorful meal with the nonfat or low-fat dressing of your choice.

Yield: 4 servings