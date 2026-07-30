Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, July 30th, 2026, at 10:30pm from 2200-2206 Madison Street for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:30am on Friday, August 1st.