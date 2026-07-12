Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Old Ashland City Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Old Ashland City Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water outage will affect the following roads:

2144-2297 Old Ashland City Road

Martha Lane

Alma Lane

Redbud Lane

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair and restoring water service by approximately 9:00pm.