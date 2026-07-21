AAA Urges Safer Driving During Summer Travel

Nashville, TN – During of Operation Safe Driver Week, AAA -The Auto Club Group reminds drivers that the behaviors targeted by officers are the very same behaviors responsible for many of the nation’s most serious and preventable crashes.

Operation Safe Driver Week focuses on reckless, careless, and dangerous driving, including speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and failure to obey traffic laws. Those priorities closely align with AAA’s Crashes Hit Different campaign, which urges drivers to address the leading contributors to traffic injuries and fatalities: speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“Most people don’t expect a crash to happen to them, that’s exactly why risky driving habits become so dangerous,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA- The Auto Club Group. “Operation Safe Driver Week reminds us that speeding, distraction and impairment aren’t just traffic violations; they’re choices that can permanently change lives.”

Driver behavior plays a role in the majority of crashes, making both education and enforcement critical. On average, a person is killed in a traffic crash every 12 minutes in the United States, and traffic crashes cost the nation an estimated $340 billion annually.

AAA’s Crashes Hit Different campaign highlights four key behaviors drivers must avoid:

Speeding , which increases crash risk and severity

, which increases crash risk and severity Distracted driving , including texting behind the wheel

, including texting behind the wheel Impaired driving , which continues to claim lives every day

, which continues to claim lives every day Failing to wear a seatbelt, which reduces survivability in a crash

Together, enforcement and education encourage drivers to rethink risky driving habits before they lead to tragedy.

“Too many drivers view speeding, texting, or driving impaired as small decisions, but the consequences can be life altering,” continued Cooper. “No one expects to be involved in a serious crash. Taking a few simple steps such as slowing down, staying focused, buckling up, and never driving impaired can protect you, your passengers, and everyone sharing the road.”

With summer travel bringing heavier traffic to roads nationwide, AAA encourages all drivers to use Operation Safe Driver Week as an opportunity to recommit to safe driving behaviors.