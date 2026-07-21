Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until Midnight

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch, placing Clarksville-Montgomery County and dozens of other Middle and West Tennessee counties under a severe weather watch until 12:00am CT Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware throughout the evening and be prepared to take shelter if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for their location.
Motorists should use extra caution if traveling during storms, as heavy rain can quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions. Secure outdoor furniture and loose objects that could become airborne in strong winds, and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.
The following Tennessee counties are included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch:
- Anderson County
- Benton County
- Campbell County
- Cannon County
- Carroll County
- Cheatham County
- Claiborne County
- Clay County
- Cumberland County
- Davidson County
- Decatur County
- DeKalb County
- Dickson County
- Dyer County
- Fentress County
- Gibson County
- Hancock County
- Henderson County
- Henry County
- Hickman County
- Houston County
- Humphreys County
- Jackson County
- Lake County
- Macon County
- Montgomery County
- Morgan County
- Obion County
- Overton County
- Perry County
- Pickett County
- Putnam County
- Robertson County
- Rutherford County
- Scott County
- Smith County
- Stewart County
- Sumner County
- Trousdale County
- Union County
- Weakley County
- White County
- Williamson County
- Wilson County
Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County should continue monitoring forecasts from the National Weather Service and local officials throughout the evening, as watches can quickly be upgraded to warnings if severe thunderstorms develop.
Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest weather alerts, watches, warnings, and forecast updates as this severe weather event unfolds.