Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until Midnight

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch, placing Clarksville-Montgomery County and dozens of other Middle and West Tennessee counties under a severe weather watch until 12:00am CT Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware throughout the evening and be prepared to take shelter if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for their location.

Motorists should use extra caution if traveling during storms, as heavy rain can quickly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions. Secure outdoor furniture and loose objects that could become airborne in strong winds, and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

The following Tennessee counties are included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

Anderson County

Benton County

Campbell County

Cannon County

Carroll County

Cheatham County

Claiborne County

Clay County

Cumberland County

Davidson County

Decatur County

DeKalb County

Dickson County

Dyer County

Fentress County

Gibson County

Hancock County

Henderson County

Henry County

Hickman County

Houston County

Humphreys County

Jackson County

Lake County

Macon County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Obion County

Overton County

Perry County

Pickett County

Putnam County

Robertson County

Rutherford County

Scott County

Smith County

Stewart County

Sumner County

Trousdale County

Union County

Weakley County

White County

Williamson County

Wilson County

Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County should continue monitoring forecasts from the National Weather Service and local officials throughout the evening, as watches can quickly be upgraded to warnings if severe thunderstorms develop.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest weather alerts, watches, warnings, and forecast updates as this severe weather event unfolds.