Clarksville Obituary: Jay Lew Transou

Clarksville, TN – Jay Lew Transou, born on October 14th, 1950, in Princeton, Illinois, passed away on July 10th, 2026. Jay’s presence in the lives of his family and friends was marked by warmth, generosity, and enduring love.

Jay was the cherished son of Cecil Transou and Ayliffe Schulz Transou, both of whom preceded him in death. He was deeply shaped by the values instilled in him during his upbringing in Princeton, carrying those lessons throughout his life, enriching the communities and relationships he fostered along the way.

Jay’s legacy is carried forward by his beloved daughters, Janelle Lynn Lampman and Jennifer Standley. His love for his daughters was unwavering, evident in every aspect of his life. Jay experienced profound joy as a grandfather to Samuel Richardson, Leda Groves, Bo Standley, Chloe Smith, Holly Smith, Ryann Richardson, and Kaitlyn Richardson. His support and wisdom were constant sources of encouragement for his grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart.

The next generation of his family—Carole Lynn Transou, Sonyja Transou, Katana Transou, Lillianne Selby, Maeven Selby, and Emberleigh Standley—knew Jay as a proud and doting great-grandparent whose warmth will be missed dearly. Jay’s extended family included his nieces, Hailey Transou and Kelsie Transou, who will remember his guiding presence and affectionate nature.

Jay experienced moments of loss throughout his life, including the passing of his granddaughter Justine Smith, son-in-law Donald Lampman, and son-in-law Gregory Standley. Their memories remained etched in his heart, and he drew comfort from the time he had with them. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Jeannie Roth and father-in-law Earl Roth, dear members of his extended family.

Jay’s devotion to his family was the guiding force in his life, and he treasured each connection he made. Those who knew him will remember his gentle spirit, steadfast support, and the kindness he demonstrated in all of his interactions. His legacy is not only reflected in his family, but also in the many lives he enriched with his integrity and compassion.

Jay Lew Transou’s life was a testament to the power of love and family. His absence leaves a profound void, but his memory will continue to inspire and comfort everyone who knew him. He will be remembered with deep affection, respect, and gratitude.