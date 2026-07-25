Clarksville Obituary: Edward Todd Ellis Stoehr

Clarksville, TN – Edward Todd Ellis Stoehr, born December 30th, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026.
As a young man, Todd answered his country’s call, bravely serving as an Officer in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. The values he carried from his service—integrity and a strong sense of duty—remained with him throughout his life. After serving his country, Todd continued his vocation of duty by working as a Nurse and volunteering at various humane organizations.
His compassionate spirit and steady presence brought comfort to countless lives. His dedication to his patients and colleagues was a hallmark of his professional life. Todd was a member of the Episcopal Church. Those blessed to spend time with him remember his gentle wisdom and kindness.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Stoehr; his siblings, Kurt Stoehr, Erik Stoehr, and Beth; and honorary granddaughter, Savannah. He was preceded by his parents, Edward and Verlaine Stoehr.
Todd Stoehr’s life was defined by his commitment to service—to his country, to those in need of healing and care, mentoring his younger brothers and honorary granddaughter, and by the care he provided to homeless animals. His legacy lives on in the memories of those whose lives he touched, and his example of dignity and selflessness will not be forgotten.
No services are planned at this time, however those that wish to leave an enduring tribute in his memory may do so by contributing to the Lake Superior Humane Society or to Cats R Us, animal organizations that were important to both Mr. and Mrs. Stoehr.
Condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com