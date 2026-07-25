Clarksville Obituary: Edward Todd Ellis Stoehr

Clarksville, TN – Edward Todd Ellis Stoehr, born December 30th, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026.

As a young man, Todd answered his country’s call, bravely serving as an Officer in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. The values he carried from his service—integrity and a strong sense of duty—remained with him throughout his life. After serving his country, Todd continued his vocation of duty by working as a Nurse and volunteering at various humane organizations.

His compassionate spirit and steady presence brought comfort to countless lives. His dedication to his patients and colleagues was a hallmark of his professional life. Todd was a member of the Episcopal Church. Those blessed to spend time with him remember his gentle wisdom and kindness.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Stoehr; his siblings, Kurt Stoehr, Erik Stoehr, and Beth; and honorary granddaughter, Savannah. He was preceded by his parents, Edward and Verlaine Stoehr.

Todd Stoehr’s life was defined by his commitment to service—to his country, to those in need of healing and care, mentoring his younger brothers and honorary granddaughter, and by the care he provided to homeless animals. His legacy lives on in the memories of those whose lives he touched, and his example of dignity and selflessness will not be forgotten.

No services are planned at this time, however those that wish to leave an enduring tribute in his memory may do so by contributing to the Lake Superior Humane Society or to Cats R Us, animal organizations that were important to both Mr. and Mrs. Stoehr.

Condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.NaveFuneralHomes.com