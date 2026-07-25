Clarksville Obituary: Danny Wayne Harris

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Danny Wayne Harris, age 70 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2026, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Danny was born July 16th, 1956, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Herbert Eugene Harris and Maudell Black Harris. He was a self employed Brick Mason.
He is survived by one daughter, Tracey Houston, one brother, Herbert Harris (Patricia), and four sisters, Susan Wright (William), Pamela Moody (Clint), Theresa Nicholas, and Patricia Stafford (Jimmy).
About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than 30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!
We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.
We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.
For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com