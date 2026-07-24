APSU Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth in WGCA GPA Rankings

Coral Springs, FL – After posting a 3.931 team grade-point average for the 2025-26 academic year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished a program-best fourth nationally among NCAA Division I women’s golf programs for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-Scholar Team GPA Award.

A program-record eight Governors – Ella Arnzen, Jillian Breedlove, Jordin Cowing, Makenna Cox, Abby Hirtzel, Abby Jimenez, Katie Roberts and Autumn Spencer – were among the 1,604 women’s collegiate golfers who had an overall cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and played at least half of the team’s regularly-scheduled competitive rounds during the season.

Austin Peay State University led four women’s golf programs in the state of Tennessee to earn top-25 status; the Govs were joined by Chattanooga (3.8852, 13th), Vanderbilt (3.865, 15th) and East Tennessee (3.858, 17th). Overall, APSU was one of just eight programs nationally to achieve a 3.900 team GPA for the season.

The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program with the highest collective average team GPA which includes all the team’s student-athletes for the 2025-26 season. The Houston Christian women’s golf team won the 2025-26 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award with a 3.947 team GPA.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 750 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.