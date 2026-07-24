APSU Volleyball Earns 7th Straight AVCA Academic Honor

Lexington, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2025-26 academic year, the organization announced on Thursday.

This recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that the Austin Peay State University Volleyball team has achieved this honor. Overall, the program has received this award 14 times since its inception in the 1992-93 academic year.

The Governors are among the 1,432 collegiate and high school volleyball teams that earned the 2026 AVCA Team Academic Award. Achieving this award requires maintaining a team year-long grade-point average of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale. The APSU Govs boasted a 3.63 fall GPA and a 3.49 GPA in the spring.

AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon commented on the widespread achievement across the sport, stating, “It comes as no surprise to see our sport have more than 1,400 teams earn the AVCA Team Academic Award again this season. We are grateful for the dedication of the coaches and players who make both classroom and on-court success the lifeblood of their programs.”

The Governors open their season with a 2:00pm, August 15th exhibition against Belmont in the Winfield Dunn Center.

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